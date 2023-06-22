Overview: The day one leader Ahoua Ahoua from France (65) maintained his status quo with -1 scored (71) during round two for 136 gross. The other Ugandan who traveled to Yamoussoukro, Abbey Bagalana did not make the cut after scoring 152 (+8).

23rd Ivory Coast Golf Open:

Leader : Ahoua Ahoua (France) – 65, 71 (136)

: Ahoua Ahoua (France) – 65, 71 (136) T2 nd : Visitor Mapwanya (Zimbabwe) – 69, 69 (138)

: Visitor Mapwanya (Zimbabwe) – 69, 69 (138) Francis Torgah (Ghana) – 70, 68 (138)

4 th : Njoroge Kibugu (Kenya) – 69, 70 (139)

: Njoroge Kibugu (Kenya) – 69, 70 (139) 23 rd : Marvin Kibirige (Uganda) – 73, 75 (148)

: Marvin Kibirige (Uganda) – 73, 75 (148) 37th: Abbey Bagalana (Uganda) – 73, 79 (152) *Missed cut

Uganda’s professional golfer Marvin Kibirige is among the players who will share the kitty from the 23rd edition of the Ivory Coast Golf open.

Kibirige made the treasured cut after scoring 73 and 75 in the first two rounds for a combined tally of 139 (+4) at the President Golf club course.

Bagalana scored +1 on day one (73) before slipping to +7 (79) on day two.

Marvin Kibirige

The day one leader Ahoua Ahoua from France (65) maintained his status quo with -1 scored (71) during round two for 136 gross.

Zimbabwe’s Visitor Mapwanya (69 and 69) is second with 138 in 36 holes (-6).

Francis Torgah from Ghana (70 and 68) closely follows in joint third place with 138 (-6).

Kenya’s Njoroge Kibugu is fourth on the leaderboard with 69, 70 (139) for -5 and another Ghanaian, Vincent Torgah completes the top five positions with 68, 72 (140) -4.

Two amateur golfers make the cut to play round three; Enock Kofi Owusu (Ghana) and Cote D’Ivoire’s Valentin Oparah.

The third round will tee-off on Thursday, June 22, 2023 as early as 7 A.M.

Kibirige will swing off at 7:30 AM alongside Nigeria’s Gift Willy Elemenya and Liberty Gumisa (Zimbabwean).

The main pressure group has Francis Torgah, Visitor Mapwanya and Ahoua Ahoua, starting by 9:10 AM.