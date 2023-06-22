Overview: Kiyinda Boys Football Club was founded by the Kiyinda Mityana Roman Catholic Church five years ago with the aim of nurturing and helping talented youths in Mityana.

Promotional play-off:

Kiyinda Boys 2-1 Black Star Masanafu

*Kiyinda Boys Football Club qualified to Big league after 4-3 aggregate win

Kiyinda Boys Football Club from Mityana in Buganda region has sportingly qualified to the second division league of Uganda’s football pyramid.

The positive development follows a 2-1 victory during the return leg with Kampala region’s Black Star Masanafu at the Mityana Ssaza grounds on Wednesday, 21st June 2023.

The first leg played at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium in Kabowa had ended 2 goals apiece and thus Kiyinda advanced on a 4-3 aggregate victory.

During the exciting return leg, Kiyinda Boys recovered from a goal down to topple the match in their favour, much to the delight of the home fans.

Solomon Wafula struck a first half penalty to give the visitors the lead in the 34th minute.

Black Star Masanafu, who had an experienced side led by former Orlando Pirates, St George (Ethiopia) and KCCA midfielder Yasser Mugerwa thus bossed the opening stanza 1-0.

Kiyinda Boys returned completely a different entity in the second half.

Charles Batiibwe Okello leveled the matters 9 minutes into the second half to neutralize the tie 3-all on aggregate.

Charles Batibwe Okello celebrates one of his two goals against BlackStar Masanafu | Credit: Julius Mutebi

The Kibuli Secondary School captain then took the matters into his own hands to strike home the winner in the 78th minute.

The lead was jealously protected and the pressure absorbed to win the contest 2-1.

Head coach Simon “Dunga” Ddungu attributed the victory to collective teamwork from the management, players, fellow coaches, fans and well-wishers.

“We were a complete family who trusted one another. From the top management through to my fellow coaches, players and fans, we have been one complete block. This team work coupled with the urge and determination to win pushed us ahead” Ddungu, who is also the head coach at Ssingo Ssaza remarked.

Kiyinda Boys (Red) against Black Star Masanafu | Credit: Julius Mutebi

Kiyinda Boys Football Club was founded by the Kiyinda Mityana Roman Catholic Church five years ago with the aim of nurturing and helping talented youths in Mityana.

Rev.Fr Simon Peter Kyambadde, the club President and executive committee have promoted a leadership and management that is based on vision and transparency.

The club motto spells aloud “One Team, One Ambition”.

Kiyinda Boys Football Club fans jubilate | Credit: Julius Mutebi

Meanwhile, Mbale Heroes Football Club could become the other side to be promoted to the FUFA Big League on Thursday, 22nd June 2023.

After an overwhelming 5-0 away win over Bukedea Central in the first leg of the promotional play-off, Mbale Heroes host the return leg at the Mbale City stadium.

James Otim, Shaka Ssozi, Mark Bamukaaye (penalty), Bassey Methodious and Patrick Gonahasa scored for Mbale Heroes, an entity coached by Abbey Bogere Kikomeko and Peter Ssebagala.