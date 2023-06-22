Overview: Mawokota Ssaza is in Muganzirwazza group alongside defending champions Busiro, Ggomba, Mawogola, Kabula and Islanders Ssese.

Tournament: 2023 Buganda Masaza Cup (Football)

2023 Buganda Masaza Cup (Football) Official opening match : Busiro Vs Mawokota

: Busiro Vs Mawokota Date : Saturday, 24 th June

: Saturday, 24 June Venue : Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium, Kabowa

: Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium, Kabowa Kick-off Time: 3:00 PM

3:00 PM Chief Guest: His Majesty Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II

Mawokota Ssaza Football team head coach Richard Malinga strongly believes that they are good for the fourth title.

“We have recruited the best players ready for the job at hand who will die a little for the team and win the trophy. The preparations have also been superb, thanks to the team management through sessions and a couple of build-up matches” Malinga, a former Uganda Cranes international revealed.

Malinga bounced back as Mawokota Ssaza’s head coach for the third time in a row despite an earlier decision where Michael Bukenya had also handled the team briefly.

The CAF “C” licensed tactician is deputized by Eric Kisuze who is also the head coach of Uganda Martyrs’ University Nkozi.

Eric Kisuze, the assistant coach at Mawokota Ssaza football team | Credit: David Isabirye

Mawokota’s three other titles came in 2005, 2007 and 2013. It is ten years since Mawokota last won the title and the long await according to Malinga will be accomplished.

“It has been indeed long when Mawokota Ssaza last won the title. We want to work our hearts out” Malinga added.

They officially open up against the defending champions Busiro on Saturday, 24th June 2023 at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.

Katikiro Charles Peter Mayiga with his speech during the 2023 Masaza Cup football launch | Credit: Buganda Kingdom

The tournament was officially launched by the Katikiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga on Wednesday, 21st June 2023 at Bulange Gardens, Mengo in Kampala.

On the same day, the different teams received their uniforms, balls and cash worth Shs 10,000,000 ahead of the championship.

Some of the Masaza jerseys and balls to be used

Each of the 18 teams received 50 units of jerseys, five balls and Ug.shs 10,000,000 to assist in the preparation for this tournament.

Meanwhile, paints manufacturing company Kansai Plascon joined the bandwagon of sponsors that include Airtel Uganda, Centenary Bank, CBS Radio, BBS Telefaina and UNAIDS.

Groups:

There are three groups for all the 18 teams; Muganzirwazza, Masengere and Bulange.

In Muganzirwazza group; there is Busiro, Ggomba, Mawokota, Ssese, Mawogola and Kabula.

Masengere group has Buddu, Buweekula, Kyaggwe, Kyaddondo, Buluuli and Kkooki.

The Bulange group is composed of Ssingo, Bulemeezi, Butambala, Buvuma, Bugerere and Busujju.

The tournament which is marking the 19th edition will last for four months.

Gomba Ssaza has won the most titles, five since the revival of this tournament in 2004.

Katikiro Charles Peter Mayiga signs on the ball during the official launch amid a heavy rain storm at Bulange Gardens in Mengo

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners:

2022 – Busiro

2021 – Buddu

2020 – Gomba

2019 – Bulemeezi

2018 – Singo

2017 – Gomba

2016 – Buddu

2015 – Singo

2014 – Gomba

2013 – Mawokota

2012 – Bulemeezi

2011 – Buluuli

2010 – Not Held

2009 – Gomba

2008 – Kyadondo

2007 – Mawokota

2006 – Kooki

2005 – Mawokota

2004 – Gomba