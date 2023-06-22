Overview:
Mawokota Ssaza is in Muganzirwazza group alongside defending champions Busiro, Ggomba, Mawogola, Kabula and Islanders Ssese.
- Tournament: 2023 Buganda Masaza Cup (Football)
- Official opening match: Busiro Vs Mawokota
- Date: Saturday, 24th June
- Venue: Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium, Kabowa
- Kick-off Time: 3:00 PM
- Chief Guest: His Majesty Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II
Mawokota Ssaza Football team head coach Richard Malinga strongly believes that they are good for the fourth title.
“We have recruited the best players ready for the job at hand who will die a little for the team and win the trophy. The preparations have also been superb, thanks to the team management through sessions and a couple of build-up matches” Malinga, a former Uganda Cranes international revealed.
Malinga bounced back as Mawokota Ssaza’s head coach for the third time in a row despite an earlier decision where Michael Bukenya had also handled the team briefly.
The CAF “C” licensed tactician is deputized by Eric Kisuze who is also the head coach of Uganda Martyrs’ University Nkozi.
Mawokota’s three other titles came in 2005, 2007 and 2013. It is ten years since Mawokota last won the title and the long await according to Malinga will be accomplished.
“It has been indeed long when Mawokota Ssaza last won the title. We want to work our hearts out” Malinga added.
They officially open up against the defending champions Busiro on Saturday, 24th June 2023 at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.
The tournament was officially launched by the Katikiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga on Wednesday, 21st June 2023 at Bulange Gardens, Mengo in Kampala.
On the same day, the different teams received their uniforms, balls and cash worth Shs 10,000,000 ahead of the championship.
Each of the 18 teams received 50 units of jerseys, five balls and Ug.shs 10,000,000 to assist in the preparation for this tournament.
Meanwhile, paints manufacturing company Kansai Plascon joined the bandwagon of sponsors that include Airtel Uganda, Centenary Bank, CBS Radio, BBS Telefaina and UNAIDS.
Groups:
There are three groups for all the 18 teams; Muganzirwazza, Masengere and Bulange.
In Muganzirwazza group; there is Busiro, Ggomba, Mawokota, Ssese, Mawogola and Kabula.
Masengere group has Buddu, Buweekula, Kyaggwe, Kyaddondo, Buluuli and Kkooki.
The Bulange group is composed of Ssingo, Bulemeezi, Butambala, Buvuma, Bugerere and Busujju.
The tournament which is marking the 19th edition will last for four months.
Gomba Ssaza has won the most titles, five since the revival of this tournament in 2004.
Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners:
- 2022 – Busiro
- 2021 – Buddu
- 2020 – Gomba
- 2019 – Bulemeezi
- 2018 – Singo
- 2017 – Gomba
- 2016 – Buddu
- 2015 – Singo
- 2014 – Gomba
- 2013 – Mawokota
- 2012 – Bulemeezi
- 2011 – Buluuli
- 2010 – Not Held
- 2009 – Gomba
- 2008 – Kyadondo
- 2007 – Mawokota
- 2006 – Kooki
- 2005 – Mawokota
- 2004 – Gomba