Overview: The King of Buganda Kingdom Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II will grace the official opening match between defending champions Busiro and three-time winners Mawokota at Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium this Saturday, 24th June 2023.

The different teams in the 2023 Buganda Masaza Cup football tournament received their uniforms, balls and cash worth Shs 10,000,000 ahead of the championship.

Each of the 18 teams received 50 units of jerseys, five balls and Ug.shs 10,000,000 to assist in the preparation for this tournament.

The 2023 Buganda Masaza Cup balls donated to the different teams

This was revealed by the Buganda Kingdom minister of sports, leisure and recreation Owek. Henry Moses Ssekabembe Kiberu during the official launch of the tournament at Bulange gardens on Wednesday, 21st June 2023.

On the same day, paints manufacturing company Kansai Plascon joined the bandwagon of sponsors that include Airtel Uganda, Centenary Bank, CBS Radio, BBS Telefaina and UNAIDS.

The total package of Ug.shs 100,000,000 from Kansai Plascon was officially announced by the company’s marketing manager Daniel Kayongo.

Katikiro Charles Peter Mayiga was the chief guest at the launch as he cautioned the footballers about purposeful living.

Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga, the Katikiro of Buganda Kingdom signs on one of the balls to be used as Owek. Henry Moses Ssekabembe Kiberu looks on

Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga_Katikiro of Buganda Kingdom

Katikiro Mayiga notified the guests and the entire Kingdom that the King of Buganda Kingdom Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II will grace the official opening match between defending champions Busiro and three-time winners Mawokota at Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium this Saturday, 24th June 2023.

“I am glad to inform the Kingdom that on Saturday, 24th June 2023, the Kabaka will officiate at the official opening of the 2023 Masaza Cup between Busiro and Mawokota at Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium” Katikiro Mayiga remarked much to the applause of the crowd.

Some of the team kits (Jerseys and balls) to be used during the 2023 Buganda Masaza Cup. There was a heavy rain shower towards the end of the launch

Groups:

There are three groups for all the 18 teams; Muganzirwazza, Masengere and Bulange.

In Muganzirwazza group; there is Busiro, Ggomba, Mawokota, Ssese, Mawogola and Kabula.

Masengere group has Buddu, Buweekula, Kyaggwe, Kyaddondo, Buluuli and Kkooki.

The Bulange group is composed of Ssingo, Bulemeezi, Butambala, Buvuma, Bugerere and Busujju.

The tournament which is marking the 19th edition will last for four months.

Gomba Ssaza has won the most titles, five.

The official launch of the 2023 Buganda Masaza Cup launch at Bulange, Mengo

Tournament: 2023 Buganda Masaza Cup

Groups:

Muganzirwazza: Busiro, Ggomba, Mawokota, Ssese, Mawogola, Kabula

Masengere: Buddu, Buweekula, Kyaggwe, Kyaddondo, Buluuli, Kkooki

Bulange: Ssingo, Bulemeezi, Butambala, Buvuma, Bugerere, Busujju

Official opening match: Busiro Vs Mawokota

Date : Saturday, 24 th June

: Saturday, 24 June Venue : Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium, Kabowa

: Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium, Kabowa Kick-off Time: 3:00 PM

3:00 PM Chief Guest: His Majesty Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II

Katikiro Mayiga greets the Masaza chiefs

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners:

2022 – Busiro

2021 – Buddu

2020 – Gomba

2019 – Bulemeezi

2018 – Singo

2017 – Gomba

2016 – Buddu

2015 – Singo

2014 – Gomba

2013 – Mawokota

2012 – Bulemeezi

2011 – Buluuli

2010 – Not Held

2009 – Gomba

2008 – Kyadondo

2007 – Mawokota

2006 – Kooki

2005 – Mawokota





2004 – Gomba

Katikiro Mayiga (fifth from left) with other officials at Bulange Mengo during the 2023 Masaza Cup football launch at Bulange, Mengo