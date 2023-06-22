Overview:
During round two, Uganda played 232 strokes, an improved from the opening 234 and are +40 after 36 holes of action.
2023 Toyota Junior Golf World Cup:
Round 2:
Boys:
1 – Japan: 199, 209 (408) -18
T2– Canada: 209, 202 (411) -15
Germany: 207, 204 (411) -15
9 – South Africa: 216, 219 (435) +9
12 – Uganda: 234, 232 (466) +40
Girls:
1 – Japan: 132, 136 (268) -20
2 – USA: 139, 131(270) -18
3 – Korea: 138, 136 (274) -14
8 – South Africa: 148, 143 (291) +3
Uganda remained glued in the 12th position after the second round at the on-going 2023 Toyota Junior Golf World Cup in Japan.
The second round played on Wednesday, 21st June 2023 at the par 71- Chukyo Golf Club Ishino in Fukasa Yoshitomo-cho witnessed Uganda’s boys improve by two strokes (for the top three golfers).
On day two, Juma Abiti had 76, Ibrahim Ssemakula (77), captain Joseph Reagan Akena (79) and Collins Matovu played 11-over par-82.
Japanese boys had their lead trimmed to three strokes after a 209 in round two, a fall from the opening 199 after the first 18 holes.
Canada and Germany are tied on 411 in 36 holes (-15) whilst Africa’s other representative South Africa are 435 (+9).
Girls:
Japan also leads the girls’ segment with 132 and 136 (268) in two rounds (-20).
They are two strokes better than United States of America (USA) with 139 and 131(270) -18.
Korea is third with -14 after scoring 138 and 136 in the first 36 holes.
South Africa is ranked 8th out of 8 countries with 148 and 143 (291) +3 in 36 holes.
Individual scores:
USA’s Billy Davis and Germany’s Philipp Macionga are the joint leaders for the boys after two rounds for -8 (134).
Three golfers are -7; Franco Fernandez (Paraguay), Lee Jaewon (Korea) and Sato Kaito (Japan).
Fernandez has so far scored the best outstanding score; 7-under par 64.
Girls:
USA’s Jasmine Koo is the girl’s leader after 36 holes with 66 identical gross scores for a combined tally of 132 (-12).
Japanese Saori Lijima follows suit with 66 and 68 (134) for -10.
Two golfers share the joint third place; Japan’s Yuna Araki and Colombian Maria Jose Marin for 136 apiece (-8).
Day three (third round) tees off on Thursday, 22nd June 2023.
The tournament is supported by Japan Airlines.
