The urgent need for sustainable practices has never been higher than now.

Climate change continues to worsen and cause detrimental impacts on biodiversity and essential beings.

Everyone, therefore, must all make environmentally conscious decisions to protect our planet and embrace sustainable practices to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Upon that rich background, AFRIYEA Golf Academy Uganda in conjunction with Miss Tourism Tooro and students from St. Mary Gorett, Fort Portal SS as well as Nyakasura School boldly front the urgent afforestation cause.

The aforementioned groups planted trees at Toro Club, one of the activities targeted at promoting environmental sustainability.

Students carry tree seedlings

AFRIEYA Golf Acadey solid collection campaign

Waste collection drive conducted by AFRIYEA Golf Academy

Also on the agenda was special training on the importance of planting indigenous trees and implementing sustainable planting practices.

Isaiah Mwesige, the CEO of AFRIYEA Golf Academy, emphasized the critical need to protect the environment by avoiding littering with non-biodegradable materials, particularly plastics, which have become a global issue.

Let us avoid littering with non-biodegradable materials especially plastics. We can all commit to environmentally friendly practices that lead to a sustainable world. Working together as a community, we can make a significant impact on our environment and ensure that we leave a thriving planet for future generations. Isaiah Mwesige, the CEO of AFRIYEA Golf Academy Uganda

Isaiah Mwesige, the CEO of Afriyea Golf Academy Uganda digs up one of the holes where the tree was planted

Mwesige further explained that the present generation must shift away from using plastics and embrace alternative packaging materials because plastics cause long-term damage to our environment and human health.

He also advocated for embracing tree planting initiatives, as trees offer a multitude of benefits to both the environment and human well-being.

The youth participants at the event were enthusiastic about learning about the environment and sustainability.

They were passionate about making a difference in their communities, and emphasized the importance of taking care of their environment.

Students with tree seedlings

The joy and excitement of the students as they planted trees reflected their commitment to environmental sustainability.

They offered a glimmer of hope and exemplified the power of collaboration toward a common goal.

Lucky Zakia holds one of the planted seedlings

Miss Tourism Tooro digs up a hold

Lucky Zakia, the “Let The Pearl Shine Ambassador” expressed delight in working with AFRIYEA Golf Academy Uganda and passionate young individuals dedicated to environmental sustainability.

She emphasized that the day’s activities are a testament to their commitment to building an ecosystem that creates a better world for present and future generations.

By and large, this tree planting event and other sustainability initiatives show that everyone can take action to preserve the environment.

The general cleaning drive by the people