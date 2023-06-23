KCCA has appointed former SC Villa immediate head coach Jackson Magera as their first team coach until 2024.

Magera returns to the Lugogo-based side where he worked until two and half seasons ago when he left after the departure of his mentor Mike Mutebi.

The technical team will be headed by Head Coach / Manager Sergio Traguil who will be assisted by Luis Manuel Correira.

The Club has introduced a new role of Strength and Conditioning Coach and this will be overseen by Cuban, Eduardo Lazaro Ramon Leiva.

Oloya Moses has been maintained as the Goal Keepers Coach, Saka Mpiima has also been confirmed as the Junior Team Head Coach ahead of the 2023/24 Season with Felix Ayobomaintained as the Club’s Fitness Coach.

Ivan Ssewanyana has been maintained as Club’s Doctor while Tusuubira Emmanuel is the Club’s Physiotherapist.

Bashir Kawooya will serve as the Club’s Kits Man while Betty Nantale will serve as the assistant kits man.