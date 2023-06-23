Overview: There are bold plans to put a state-of-art beach soccer facility within the main campus of St Lawrence University in Kampala are underway.

Management of St Lawrence University has revealed the plans to construct a state-of-art beach soccer complex.

This beach soccer complex will be constructed at the main campus found in Ndeeba, Kampala, opposite the Kabaka’s Lake.

Dr. Charles Masaba, the Vice Chancellor of St Lawrence University confirmed that the management has bold plans to continuously support sports development in this institution, and beach soccer in particular.

Dr Masaba made the assurance as he officially received the trophy for the national beach soccer league.

He congratulated the winning members on the team who claimed the fifth title in as many years, the fourth trophy won in succession.

The 2023 season heroics follow earlier success stories in 2013, 2019, 2021 and last season, 2022.

“I applaud the members on the St Lawrence University Beach soccer team. Thank you for the diligence and commitment. As a university, we are focused towards supporting the growth of sports here and beach soccer in particular” Dr Masaba stated.

Peter Sseguya, the sports tutor who is also one of the coaches on the team alongside Davis Nnono Ssozi confirmed that plans to put a state-of-art beach soccer facility within the main campus are underway.

“The university management agreed to utilize some of the available land next to the main football ground to put up a standard beach soccer facility. This will be the first in Kampala and it will complement on the existing facilities at FUFA Technical Center – Njeru, Mutoola beach and in Entebbe” Sseguya revealed.

The portion of land at St Lawrence University main campus where the state-of-art Beach soccer facility will be put | Credit: David Isabirye

Sseguya hinted to the scarcity of beach soccer facilities in the country as one of the push factors the bold move.

“We have had limited beach soccer facilities in Uganda and this in a way has restricted the talent development and competitions. Therefore, St Lawrence University is at the fore of such a noble-cause” he added.

Peter Sseguya, Sports Tutor – St Lawrence University | Credit: David Isabirye

Dr Charles Masaba addresses the media | Credit: David Isabirye

St Lawrence University has now won 5 national beach soccer league and a large fraction of their players are on the national team (Uganda Sand Cranes).

Team captain Baker Lukooya, Jonathan Kikonyogo, Allan Katwe, Joshua Letti Luwama, Brian Nkuubi Ssemakula, Rica Arch Byaruhanga, Sulaiman Ochero, Emmanuel Alex Wasswa, Meddie Kibirige (goalkeeper), Ronald Mutebi (goalkeeper), Ronald Magwali are the old guards on the team.

The fresh recruits included Martin Kikambi, Bruno Bunyaga, Farouk Semukuttu and George Kaddu.

St Lawrence University captain Baker Lukooya presents the trophy to Vice Chancellor Dr Charles Masaba at the main university campus opposite Kabaka’s lake in Ndeeba, Kampala | Credit: David Isabirye

Lukooya pointed to the teamwork element and overwhelming support from management that spurred their team to glory.

“We worked as a complete unit at all times. The old squad and the new players on the team were united with determination, focus and the right character. We also thank our coaches as well as the team management right from the vice chancellor for all the necessary support” Lukooya stated.

Lukooya is vastly experienced having a decade plus experience in beach soccer.

He also played ordinary football at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Kira Young and Kenya’s AFC Leopards, among others.’