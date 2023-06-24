Overview: The King of Buganda Kingdom His Majesty Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II is the confirmed chief guest.

Tournament: 2023 Buganda Masaza Cup (Football)

2023 Buganda Masaza Cup (Football) Official opening match : Busiro Vs Mawokota

: Busiro Vs Mawokota Date : Saturday, 24 th June

: Saturday, 24 June Venue : Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium, Kabowa

: Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium, Kabowa Kick-off Time : 3:00 PM

: 3:00 PM Chief Guest: His Majesty Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II

In the history of the Buganda Masaza Cup football championship, no team has ever managed to successfully defend the title back-to-back.

As the 2022 winners Busiro Ssaza face three time champions Mawokota Ssaza in the 2023 official opener, all the focus will be on whether Busiro can break that jinx.

The official opening match is on Saturday, June 24, 2023 and will kick off by 3 PM at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.

Buganda Kingdom Minister of Sports, Leisure and Recreation Owek Ssekabembe Kiberu receives a ball from the His Majesty Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II moments before the official opening match at Masaka Recreational Stadium

Against Mawakota, Busiro will be at home (the rest of their home matches will be played at Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium in Wakiso)

Busiro ssaza head coach Ibrahim Kirya, alongside his assistants Godfrey Wasswa and Michael Kabali are all roaring for the best result possible, victory.

L-R: Hussein Saddam, Michael Kabali, Ibrahim Kirya and Godfrey Wasswa during the unvieling ceremony at WAKISHA playground | Credit: David Isabirye

“We have prepared the team and all is for the players to give their best in the game to win” Kirya noted.

Busiro Ssaza has maintained a bulk of their players from the 2022 winning squad with forward Akram Muzanyi expected to lead the quest for the much desired goals.

Ibrahim Kasenge, defender Allan Agaku (captain), Yudah Tadeo Ddumba and new signing Robert “Mandela” Atuhaire are also other important players for Busiro.

Allan Agaku, the Busiro Ssaza football team captain speaks to the media in Nsangi | Credit: David Isabirye

Robert Atuhaire Mandela, Busiro Ssaza striker | Credit: David Isabirye

Yudah Tadeo Ddumba, right back Busiro Ssaza team | Credit: David Isabirye

Three-time winners Mawokota have taken ten years without tasting victory.

Head coach Richard Malinga who works with Eric Kisuze as assistant has the belief that they will return to the podium as winners to claim the fourth title.

“We have recruited the best players ready for the job at hand who will die a little for the team and win the trophy. The preparations have also been superb, thanks to the team management through sessions and a couple of build-up matches” Malinga, a former Uganda Cranes international noted.

Richard Malinga, head coach of Mawokota Ssaza football team | Credit: David Isabirye

Eric Kisuze, the assistant coach at Mawokota Ssaza football team | Credit: David Isabirye

Mawokota’s captain Joseph Kayondo, Ivan Agamire, Alex Harzard are some of the talismanic players for Mawokota.

Mawokota’s three other titles came in 2005, 2007 and 2013.

Joseph Kayondo, Mawokota FC Captain | Credit: David Isabirye

Paints manufacturing company Kansai Plascon are the latest partners to join the Airtel Uganda, Centenary Bank, CBS Radio, BBS Telefaina and UNAIDS.

The tournament which is marking the19th edition will last for four months.

Gomba Ssaza has won the most titles, five since the revival of this tournament in 2004.

Groups:

Muganzirwazza: Busiro, Ggomba, Mawokota, Ssese, Mawogola, Kabula

Masengere: Buddu, Buweekula, Kyaggwe, Kyaddondo, Buluuli, Kkooki

Bulange: Ssingo, Bulemeezi, Butambala, Buvuma, Bugerere, Busujju

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners:

2022 – Busiro

2021 – Buddu

2020 – Gomba

2019 – Bulemeezi

2018 – Singo

2017 – Gomba

2016 – Buddu

2015 – Singo

2014 – Gomba

2013 – Mawokota

2012 – Bulemeezi

2011 – Buluuli

2010 – Not Held

2009 – Gomba

2008 – Kyadondo

2007 – Mawokota

2006 – Kooki

2005 – Mawokota

2004 – Gomba