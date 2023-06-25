Friendly match: Butambala 2-1 Kyadondo

The Butambala Ssaza fans from the different sub-counties of Ngando, Bulo, Gombe, Kalamba, Kibibi, Kabasanda, Budde, and beyond converged at the Nkokooma primary school play-ground in Kikambwe village to have glimpse of their team.

The fans graced the official team and working committee launch as well as watched the epic build up duel with visiting Kyadondo ssaza.

Butambala Ssaza recovered from a goal down to win the build-up 2-1 before hundreds of fans.

Kyadondo’s exciting winger Peter Gava in action against Butambala | Credit: David Isabirye

After a goal-less opening half, Butambala left back Jackson Ssembatya put the ball behind his own goalkeeper Fahad Emuran to give Kyadondo the lead.

Captain Kenneth Kimera and Edrine Kanyakole Owachgui scored two late goals for Butambala to give the home fans joy.

Jackson Ssembatya scored into his own net | Credit: David Isabirye

Ssembatya succumbed to pressure from substitute Peter Gava as he struck into his own net to give the visitors the lead.

Inside the last ten minutes, Butambala was given a penalty.

Kimera’s initial penalty was stopped by substitute goalkeeper Prosper Mukisa before he pounced onto the rebound for the equalizer.

Moments later, Owachgui pulled the trigger to score from long to drive the home fans crazy.

Before this build-up, there was a curtain raiser for the juniors (U-16) between Mpologoma Stars against Lukaya Young Stars.

Musician Gravity Omutujju performs for spectators at half-time | Credit: David Isabirye

Gravity Omutujju performs | Credit: David Isabirye

Musician Gravity Omutujju performed at half-time before the official unveiling of the players and officials followed moments after the final whistle.

KJT-Dancers and young musician Kapiripiti also performed for the fans who retired home at leisure.

Emuron Recoba talks to Abdul Kalanzi | Credit: David Isabirye

Butambala head coach Emuron Recoba saluted the test and resilience from the Kyadondo team, tagging it as a perfect test.

“I am very happy for this build-up. It has given us a clear picture of what kind of opposition we should expect. They stretched us to the limit and had a good game too. I am happy for the management and our fans” Recoba stated.

Paul Kiwanuka talks to Kyadondo captain Shugai Kalisa | Credit: David Isabirye

Kyadondo Ssaza head coach Paul Kiwanuka was graceful in defeat.

“We lost honorably. The building process continues coming to the real matches” Kiwanuka remarked.

Butambala visits Buvuma at Kasaali playground on 1st July 2023.

On the following day (2nd July 2023), Kyadondo shall host Buweekula at Mwererwe playground.

Team Line ups:

Butambala Team that played Kyadondo | Credit: David Isabirye

Butambala XI: Fahad Emuran (G.K, 18), Ashraf Kibirige (20), Fazil Rajab (25), Jackson Ssembatya (3), Reagan Kasumba (13), Charles Batibwe Okello (6), Abdul Kalanzi (8), Kenneth Kimera (10), Edrine Kanyakole Owachgui (5), Steven Nyalimo (11), Dyran Mbappe (12)

Subs: Julius Ssenyonga (22), Patrick Ouke (15), Jackson Kiraza (2), William Sseguya (21), Charles Ssekandi (9)

L-R: Moses Kayemba, Emuron Recoba and Peter Roch Somoka | Credit: David Isabirye

Head coach: Emuron Recoba

Assistant coach: Moses “Muko” Kayemba

Goalkeeping coach: Hussein Mulawa

Trainer: Peter Roch Somoka

Doctor: Muhammed Akii

Kyadondo Team that faced Butambala | Credit: David Isabirye

Kyadondo XI: Juma Saidi (1), Alex Kiyaga (12), Shafik Mavuma (13), Patrick Oyet (5), Augustine Lubega (4), Ashraf Lwendaire (6), Shugai Kalisa (10, Captain), Isma Kayondo (15), Richard Ssonko (8), Kato Lule Ali (14), Frank Lubega (11)

Subs: Prosper Mukisa (18), Abdul Kiryowa (9), Solomon Lutalo (7), Peter Gava (16), Faizo Ssekyanzi (17), Ivan Nyombi (2), Hamza Sempa (3), Erias Kirumira (15)

Head coach: Paul Kiwanuka

Assistant coach: Pius Ngabo

Paul Kiwanuka and the other coaches talk to Kyadondo Ssaza players at half time | Credit: David Isabirye

A section of spectators at the Nkokooma primary school playground watching Butambala against Kyadondo | Credit: David Isabirye

Butambala fans at Nkokooma playground | Credit: David Isabirye