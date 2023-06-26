Overview: From South Africa, Steve & Sarah's journey will traverse through Botswana, Namibia, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and end in Ethiopia.

After a Live Instagram social media release on 29th May 2023, popular global golf couple Steve and Sarah Forrest depart the United Kingdom in August 2023 to embark on a unique golfing journey.

The journey will commence in South Africa, cameras will be at the ready to capture the unusual as the expedition unfolds which features 13 African countries over a 12-month period.

From South Africa, the journey will traverse through Botswana, Namibia, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and end in Ethiopia.

Their goal is to play 100 African golf courses, this can be from the very best to the grass roots courses – all will have a place in their given countries with each one set to offer the golfer something unique.

Steve & Sarah Forrest are coming to Africa for the historic tour (2023-2024)

Showcasing golf and lifestyle destination locations, this is more than golf in a continent that continues to inspire and scare in equal measures.

A challenging continent that few know or have ventured into, especially for golf.

Travelling in their recently renovated and upgraded iconic Land Rover 110 Defender Wolf, ‘Andi the Landy’ this unique journey will also attract Land Rover enthusiasts and those with a thirst for adventure.

Sarah Forest swings a golf club aloft the Land Rover vehicle. Andi the Landy is an iconic 110 defender Wolf, which has been converted into a travelling living space for the couple to bed down in the bush. An extensive tool kit together with multiple spares will be at the ready.

Pitched as the most exhilarating thing in golf, this unique adventure is sure to whet the appetite of all golfers, non-golfers and those who like to travel.

Travel Lifestyle Golf is part of UK based Golf Guru Group; a golf media and consultancy business who specialize in female and couples golf and adventure travel.

Golf Guru Group work with Tourist Boards and individual hotels/golf courses to build and promote golf and/or lifestyle products.

Blogs, vlogs, articles and social media will be available for all to enjoy and engage with.

Africa continues to be a mystifying continent with so many unknowns, we want to show what we experience to help others enjoy their next trip – whether it is for golf or not. We want to continue to inspire and influence those golfers over the age of 50, without alienating any golfers or adventurers. Together they plan to show the real Africa with a huge pinch of golf in their unique unbiased friendly and honest way. Steve & Sarah Forrest (Golf Guru Group & Travel Lifestyle Golf)

Under the couples popular ‘Travel Lifestyle Golf’ channels, even armchair travelers can enjoy this unique adventure whilst they share and discover cultural hotspots, the unusual and the unknown.

Steve and Sarah pose besides Land Rover 110 Defender Wolf, ‘Andi the Landy’

About Steve and Sarah:

Steve recently retired from his corporate telecoms job to join Sarah in Golf Guru Group.

His love for photography and engaging on You Tube means his varied roles include photography, videography and drone work.

Sarah has written for many magazines and publications over the years and is well known in the golf industry as a female specialist.

Steve and Sarah after a round of golf in Mauritius

She will be taking copious notes as well as managing the couples social media platforms and back up photography.

Together they produce short You Tube vlogs in an easy to digest format based on experience from a male and female club golfer – their unique ‘scoring system’ now reflects their average scores for each course they visit.