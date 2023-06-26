Overview: To claim a slot on the Africa Digital Sports Confederation Executive, Fred Katende Malibu (Uganda) garnered 28 votes out of the 40 countries that took part in the vote. Hicham El Khilifi, the president of the Royal Moroccan Federation of Electronic Games is the new president of ACDS.

Veteran sports journalist Fred Katende Malibu envisages the future of Digital sports in Uganda, East African region and on the continent as a bright prospect.

This is after the Ugandan was elected on the executive committee of the African Confederation of Digital Sports (ACDS) during the constitutive assembly that took place in Morocco’s capital city, Casablanca.

“Digital sports in Uganda, East Africa and Africa has a promising future. The space is still virgin and with huge expectations.” Katende spoke in his maiden interview after the election.

Fred Katende Malibu in Morocco

“I am excited to be voted on the African executive. There is need to develop national and regional tournaments in East Africa to further grow this sport” Katende who is the Ag. President of Uganda E-Sport Federation added.

To claim a slot on the Executive, Katende garnered 28 votes out of the 40 countries that took part in the vote.

Katende hails from the Lugave clan among the Baganda tribe. He has served for over two decades in broadcast journalism (radio and television) and thus far, he remains a member of the Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA).

For close to a decade, he was the official media officer for the Uganda national football team, Uganda Cranes.

He had earlier served as a football referee before he ventured into sports journalism.

Fred Katende Malibu

The African Confederation of Digital Sports (ACDS) is the body responsible for E-sport games on the entire African continent.

Hicham El Khilifi, the president of the Royal Moroccan Federation of Electronic Games is the new president of ACDS.

In a related development, the first ever national E-Sports tournament will take place this Saturday, 1st July 2023 at Lugogo Arena in Kampala city.

Already, 25 gaming clubs from across the country have duly confirmed to take part in the championship that will lure as many as 100 and more players.

It is from this national championship that the Uganda national team for the E-Sports will be selected for regional, continental and global events.

Rally driver Yasin Nasser in a gaming session

In early 2024, ACDS has organized Africa E-nation tournament due in Cameroon.

For starters, the E-Sports game have FIFA games, Formula One, E-NBA, E-Horses, E-Races, E-Motorsport and other sports.