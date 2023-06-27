FUFA has officially confirmed calling off of the Uganda U18 Women’s National Team camp.

The development comes following the doubts about whether the CECAFA U18 Women’s Championship will be held.

The aforementioned tournament was initially slated to be played between 24th June -8th July in Nairobi, Kenya.

However, the dates were later changed to 29th June – 11th June with CECAFA seemingly buying time.

Several reports indicate the indecisiveness has been due to lack of funds by the regional football governing body who were waiting on support from CAF but it has not come in time.

“FUFA has confirmed the release of the entire contingent of players and officials of the Uganda National Women’s U18 team players from the residential camp at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru after CECAFA postponed the tournament.” FUFA Communications Director, Ahmed Hussein confirms.

The team has been in camp since 12th June 2023 . The players will now return to their respective schools and clubs.

Ethiopia and Tanzania are the other countries that have also called off their training camps.