- Buddu Ssaza 2-2 Bugerere Ssaza
Buddu Ssaza football team head coach Simon Peter Mugerwa is optimistic that he will deliver them to the Holy Grail in the 2023 season.
“We have assembled a competitive team, ready to compete and play their hearts out. The team is ready and determined to win the third trophy” Mugerwa noted after the 2-all draw with Bugerere in a warm-up duel.
Mugerwa returned to Buddu after spells away in Bulemeezi and Busiro in the previous seasons.
He was officially unveiled to the fans on Sunday, 25th June 2023 at the Masaka Recreational Stadium.
Mugerwa’s backroom staff has former Uganda Cranes international Mike Sulaiman Mutyaba (assistant coach 2), Bright Nyanzi (assistant coach 1), Ashadu Bugembe (goalkeeping coach), Brian Oyuka and Samuel Ssekitto (trainers).
Against Bugerere Ssaza in the build-up on Sunday, Buddu scored through Godfrey Ssekibengo and Dickson Kigoye to command a 2-0 lead.
The visitors rallied from two goals down to return home with some smile.
Nazigo United’s Mark Ssali struck a penalty and Faizal Ssenoga from CATDA United got the other goal for Bugerere Ssaza who are coached by Noah “Jjajja” Mugerwa.
Buddu has won two titles in the Buganda Masaza cup since return in 2004.
The first title arrived in 2016 before the second in 2021.
Last season, Buddu Ssaza lost 1-2 to Busiro during the epic finale at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium.
This Sunday, 2nd July 2023, Buddu will play host to Neighbours Kooki at the Masaka Recreational Stadium.
The other four teams in Masengere group include; Buweekula, Kyaggwe, Kyadondo and Buluuli.
Masaza Cup Past Winners:
- 2022: Busiro
- 2021: Buddu
- 2020: Gomba
- 2019: Bulemeezi
- 2018: Singo
- 2017: Gomba
- 2016: Buddu
- 2015: Singo
- 2014: Gomba
- 2013: Mawokota
- 2012: Bulemeezi
- 2011: Buluri
- 2010: Not Held
- 2009: Gomba
- 2008: Kyadondo
- 2007: Mawokota
- 2006: Kooki
- 2005: Mawokota
- 2004: Gomba