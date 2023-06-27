Overview: Simon Peter Mugerwa’s backroom staff at Buddu Ssaza team has former Uganda Cranes international Mike Sulaiman Mutyaba (assistant coach 2), Bright Nyanzi (assistant coach 1), Ashadu Bugembe (goalkeeping coach), Brian Oyuka and Samuel Ssekitto (trainers).

Build up Game:

Buddu Ssaza 2-2 Bugerere Ssaza

Buddu Ssaza football team head coach Simon Peter Mugerwa is optimistic that he will deliver them to the Holy Grail in the 2023 season.

“We have assembled a competitive team, ready to compete and play their hearts out. The team is ready and determined to win the third trophy” Mugerwa noted after the 2-all draw with Bugerere in a warm-up duel.

Buddu Ssaza team that played 2-all with Bugerere Ssaza

Mugerwa returned to Buddu after spells away in Bulemeezi and Busiro in the previous seasons.

He was officially unveiled to the fans on Sunday, 25th June 2023 at the Masaka Recreational Stadium.

Mugerwa’s backroom staff has former Uganda Cranes international Mike Sulaiman Mutyaba (assistant coach 2), Bright Nyanzi (assistant coach 1), Ashadu Bugembe (goalkeeping coach), Brian Oyuka and Samuel Ssekitto (trainers).

Godfrey Ssekibengo (middle) in action against Bugerere Ssaza at Masaka Recreational stadium

Against Bugerere Ssaza in the build-up on Sunday, Buddu scored through Godfrey Ssekibengo and Dickson Kigoye to command a 2-0 lead.

The visitors rallied from two goals down to return home with some smile.

Nazigo United’s Mark Ssali struck a penalty and Faizal Ssenoga from CATDA United got the other goal for Bugerere Ssaza who are coached by Noah “Jjajja” Mugerwa.

Buddu has won two titles in the Buganda Masaza cup since return in 2004.

The first title arrived in 2016 before the second in 2021.

Ofyorwoth shields the ball

Last season, Buddu Ssaza lost 1-2 to Busiro during the epic finale at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium.

This Sunday, 2nd July 2023, Buddu will play host to Neighbours Kooki at the Masaka Recreational Stadium.

The other four teams in Masengere group include; Buweekula, Kyaggwe, Kyadondo and Buluuli.

Masaza Cup Past Winners:

2022: Busiro

Busiro 2021 : Buddu

: Buddu 2020 : Gomba

: Gomba 2019 : Bulemeezi

: Bulemeezi 2018 : Singo

: Singo 2017 : Gomba

: Gomba 2016 : Buddu

: Buddu 2015 : Singo

: Singo 2014 : Gomba

: Gomba 2013 : Mawokota

: Mawokota 2012 : Bulemeezi

: Bulemeezi 2011 : Buluri

: Buluri 2010: Not Held

Not Held 2009 : Gomba

: Gomba 2008 : Kyadondo

: Kyadondo 2007 : Mawokota

: Mawokota 2006 : Kooki

: Kooki 2005 : Mawokota

: Mawokota 2004: Gomba