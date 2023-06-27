Overview: Next in the pipeline for Nsubuga is the Kakamega open teeing off on Friday, 30th June through to Sunday, 2nd July 2023.

2023 Mbale Golf Open:

Winner: Godfrey Dunstan Nsubuga (Mehta Golf Club) – 69, 77 (146)

Uganda national team golfer Godfrey Dunstan Nsubuga won the 2023 Mbale Golf open.

The Mehta Golf club member from Lugazi scored a combined gross score mark of two-over par 146 in 36 holes played over two rounds at the 9-hole golfing facility.

Nsubuga opened with 3-under 69 on day one before playing 5-over 77 in the closing round.

The long hitting golfer looks forward staging more spirited performances in the upcoming tournaments.

“I am humbled for this victory (Mbale Open). Day one gave me this championship. We (the rest of the field) had a disappointing round two. Nevertheless, I am happy for the win. I look forward more consistent and solid performances in the upcoming tournaments” Nsubuga revealed.

Godfrey Nsubuga (extreme left) receives his prize and trophy

Nsubuga’s heroics earned him a trophy as overall winner accompanied by a Microwave oven.

Deacon Ogolla scored 150 (73 and 77) in 36 holes to finish runners up.

In third place was Robert Masaba with 161 (76 and 85), a stroke better than Tonny Ocen had 162 (79 and 83).

Mufti Musinguzi had 172 (83 and 89) to complete the top five.

Francis Ocheng, Jimmy Matata, Uthuman Mugoya and Amiji Abole were all in the top ten positions.

Other top performers:

Julia Joan Nampewo was outstanding llady golfer with 87 gross ahead of Jackline Nanono (101) and Anne Abeja (101).

Jerome Ogolla won group A men (70 net) and Thomas Kifeda (70 net) took group B.

Philip Okanya (61 net) toppled the rest in group C ahead of David Akope (63).

The outstanding golfers were rewarded with different prizes.

