Vipers want to sign Singida United left back Shafik Batambuze as a replacement for Disan Galiwango who was released at the end of the season [SwiftSports]

Moses Aliro is a top target for four-time Uganda Premier League champions URA with his contract at Wakiso Giants expiring at the end of June [SwiftSports]

Former SC Villa left back John Adriko is set to leave Fufa Big League side Kaaro Karungi with UPDF and Maroons seeking his services [Sports Nation]

Richard Kasagga is being targeted by Tunisia giants Esperance following an impressive season with Olympique Beja and has been offered a two-year contract [Swift Sports]

Uganda Premier League record champions SC Villa have lined up a deal for URA goalkeeper Alionzi Nafian [Pulse Sports]

Newly promoted Uganda Premier League side Kitara FC is seeking to acquire the services of Jude Ssemugabi who has left Mbarara City after five years [Swift Sports]

Former U-17 and U20 international Bashir Asiku has agreed personal terms with Wakiso Giants following his release from Vipers SC

KCCA are in talks with Brian Aheebwa to renew his contract at the club as it expires at the end of June [Pulse Sports]