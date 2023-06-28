Coach Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi has summoned a provisional squad of 35 players to kick start preparations ahead of Uganda’s encounter with Rwanda.

The two East African Nations will face off in the first round of the Paris 2024 Women’s Olympic Football Tournament Qualifiers next month.

Kiyingi who is the head coach of the U20 Women’s National Team will automatically serve as the assistant coach for the senior team in the new restructuring that FUFA made.

However, evaluation of applicants is ongoing for the Head Coach Women’s Senior Team (Crested Cranes) and Assistant coach U-17 Women’s team (Teen Cranes) and the appointments will be confirmed in due course.

The team summoned is largely a composition of the Crested Cranes that featured at Women African Cup of Nations last year in Morocco.

A good number of players from the U18 team has also been blended in.

It should be noted that the U18 Women’s national team has been in camp at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru but the preparations were called off with the CECAFA U18 Women’s Championship in doubt.

The Crested Cranes will host Rwanda on 11th June 2023 before the two teams face off in Huye a week later.

The winner on aggregate will then proceed to the next round where Cameroon awaits.

The team will enter camp on Thursday, 29th June at Cranes Paradise Hotel, Kisasi.

Crested Cranes Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Ruth Aturo (Alshabab FC Women, Saudi Arabia), Daisy Nakaziro (Kampala Queens FC, Uganda), Daphine Nyayenga (She Corporate FC, Uganda), Hadijah Nalongo (UCU Lady Cardinals, Uganda), Sharon Kaidu (Uganda Martyrs Lubaga WFC, Uganda)

Defenders

Jolly Kobusinge (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC, Uganda), Asia Nakibuuka (Kampala Queens FC, Uganda), Sumaya Komuntale (Kampala Queens FC, Uganda), Lukiya Namubiru (Kampala Queens FC, Uganda), Shakira Nankwanga (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC, Uganda), Stella Musibika (She Corporate FC, Uganda), Shadia Nankya (UCU Lady Cardinals FC, Uganda), Desire Katisi Natooro (Kataka She FC, Uganda), Patience Nabulobi (Uganda Martyrs Lubaga WFC, Uganda), Asia Nantongo (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC, Uganda), Samalie Nakacwa (Kampala Queens FC, Uganda)

Midfielders

Joan Nabirye (FC Minsk, Belarus), Zaitun Namaganda (Asubo Gafford Ladies FC, Uganda), Shamirah Nalugya (Kampala Queens FC, Uganda), Shakirah Nyinagahirwa (Kampala Queens FC, Uganda), Phiona Nabbumba (Boldklubben AF 1893, Denmark), Hadijah Nandago (Kampala Queens FC, Uganda), Rhodah Nanziri (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC, Uganda), Elizabeth Nakigozi (Kampala Queens FC, Uganda)

Forwards

Fauzia Najjemba (ZFK Dynamo Moscow, Russia), Hasifah Nassuna (Kampala Queens FC, Uganda), Zaina Nandede (Kampala Queens FC, Uganda), Sandra Nabweteme (Maccabi Kishronot Hadera WFC, Israel), Resty Nanziri (Kampala Queens FC, Uganda), Ashiat Naluggwa (UCU Lady Cardinals FC, Uganda), Fazila Ikwaput (Kampala Queens FC, Uganda), Joanita Ainembabazi (Ceasiaa Queens FC, Tanzania), Catherine Nagadya (Uganda Martyrs Lubaga WFC, Uganda), Margaret Kunihira (Kampala Queens FC, Uganda), Anita Namata (Vihiga Queens FC, Kenya)