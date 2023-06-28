Overview: The Fun Day events will include team-building all the participants; musical chairs, sack races, egg races, tag of war, skipping races, train-ball races, short relays, watermelon smash, and balloon races as enjoyable games organized and facilitated by Youth Sport Uganda (YSU)​.

Event : Fun Day 2023

: Fun Day 2023 Date : Saturday 1 st July

: Saturday 1 July Time: 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

9:00 AM to 2:00 PM Venue : City High School, Kololo

: City High School, Kololo Organizers : Xcalibur Foundacion, MTN Naguru Social Sports Academy

: Xcalibur Foundacion, MTN Naguru Social Sports Academy Attendees: Children, parents, teachers, XF team and VIP guests (Sports celebrities)​

This Saturday, 1st July 2023, all roads will lead to the City High School, Kololo in Kampala city for the Children’s Fun Day.

The Fun day is organized by the Xcalibur Foundation in partnership with Youth Sport Uganda (YSU) under the MTN Naguru Social Sports Academy.

This Fun Day is intended to enhance family involvement and foster community cohesion.

The major objective of the event is to bring together the project kids, their families and external children.

This will promote community engagement and amplify the visibility of the MTN Naguru Social Sports Academy.​

Javier Lezcano, the Executive Director at Xcalibur Foundation kicks a ball

At Fundación Xcalibur, we believe in the power of sports and education to bring communities together and transform lives. We are thrilled to organize this event that will bring together the children of our project, their families, MTN employees, and their kids, and even professional football players! It is going to be an exciting day filled with games and activities. Our goal is to strengthen family bonds, foster community cohesion, and celebrate the achievements of our participants. We thank our amazing partners for their support, MTN Uganda, Real Madrid Foundation, Youth Sports Uganda, and the Ministry of Education and Sports for making this Fun Day possible. Javier Lezcano, the Executive Director at Xcalibur Foundation.

Javier Lezcano, the Executive Director at Xcalibur Foundcion enjoy a photo moment with some coaches

Some of the special guests expected at the Fun Day

The Fun Day will have several key stakeholders to include parents and officials from MTN Uganda as well as former international players who are involved in youth football such as Tonny Mawejje and Jean Sseninde.

The Fun Day has more specific goals therein such as amplifying project visibility.

This is intended to expand the reach and visibility of the Academy by inviting external children and their families to participate in the event, creating awareness about the project and its mission within the wider community.

They will further showcase project achievements and use the event as an opportunity to highlight the positive impact of the Academy on the lives of the participants, showcasing their progress, achievements, and the valuable support provided by MTN Uganda.

MTN Naguru social sports academy

Events:

The Fun Day events will include team-building all the participants; musical chairs, sack races, egg races, tag of war, skipping races, train-ball races, short relays, watermelon smash, and balloon races as enjoyable games organized and facilitated by Youth Sport Uganda (YSU)​.

The children under the MTN Naguru Social Sports Academy have also received encouragement messages from Álvaro Arbeloa, former Real Madrid player and current ambassador of this project and Real Madrid Foundation, our partners.

Arbeloa sent his best wishes to the project participants and partners, and gives all a couple of tips on how to be a good team member.

Officials share a light moment with some of MTN Naguru social sports academy players

For starters, the MTN Naguru Social Sports Academy is based at the Naguru Katali Primary School in Kampala with more than 160 children.

Early this year, Xcalibur Foundation started the year with an official opening of the Academy and training from the Real Madrid Foundation.

This month, Xcalibur Foundation specifically focused on developing self-confidence among the children and coaches taught players football skills, such as head kicks, penalty shots, corner kicks, in and out, wall pass.

The 2vs2 drills and goalkeeper training have been particularly effective in improving their skills.

Young girls hold placards with words “Menstration is normal”

Young girls show off the menstrual pads

Besides, a further disbursement of knowledge in Menstrual Hygiene Management through workshops and distributing sanitary pads continues to happen monthly and participants have shown significant improvement in their understanding and more comfortable discussing the topic openly.

Women and girls pose for group photo

In March, Xcalibur Foundation held a social talk on drug abuse and alcohol.

This social talk was facilitated by the Uganda Harm Reduction Network with open discussions and counselling sessions for the children.

Many children from the project shared their experiences with drugs, either having used them or living with people who do.

The Fun Day will start at 9 AM and is expected to run through to 2 PM.

Children and officials pose for a group photo