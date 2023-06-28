Adam Seiko is set to have a Summer League run with seven-time NBA Champions Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors signed the Silverbacks’ shooting guard to a Summer League contract that will see him play for the side in the 2023-24 season curtain-raiser.

Adam Seiko Credit: Isa Mapengo

During his five-year stay at San Diego State University, Seiko shot 40.2% from 3-point range, which makes him a good fit for a Warriors who value the 3-ball probably more than any other team in the League.

The summer league run presents Seiko who is a defensively astute player and had predraft workouts with the Lakers an opportunity to impress and get a roster spot for the new season.

Warriors will play the Kings, Hornets, Lakers, Pelicans, Mavericks, and Rockets between July 4 and July 14.