Overview: Uganda’s team has the likes of Joseph Reagan Akena, Juma Abiti, Ibrahim Ssemakula and Collins Matovu, coached by female golf professional Flavia Namakula.

The Uganda Junior Golf national team (boys) might not have performed as expected on the course after finishing 12th at the Toyota Junior world cup, but, the team garnered the crucial experience of playing at such a global championship.

Uganda’s team has the likes of Joseph Reagan Akena, Juma Abiti, Ibrahim Ssemakula and Collins Matovu, coached by female golf professional Flavia Namakula.

Uganda’s captain Joseph Reagan Akena swings during the 2023 Toyota Junior World Cup in Japan

Team captain Joseph Reagan Akena cited the good learning points from the tournament.

“To play at the world cup is every player’s dream. We achieved the dream. We witnessed great swings and picked important skills which we need to put in practice” Akena, a member at Mehta club in Lugazi stated.

Juma Abiti with the other golfers

Collins Matovu greets an opponent in typical fair play spirit

Temper management:

Successful sports personalities across the different sports spheres are disciplined to the dot.

Seldom can a successful sportsman at the world stage easily lose concentration and focus because of external factors.

Such external factors entail distraction by fans, pride and temper.

“I learnt how to control my temper on the course at all times” Juma Abiti revealed.

Collins Matovu wheels his golf cart

The tournament lured the world’s finest junior golfers from all the continents.

The power of golf sport is amplified through the unquestionable ability to network.

The members on the Ugandan team used the opportunity to make new friends from across the world.

Abiti testifies having got new friends from Canada, Chile and South Africa.

Ssemakula was outstanding player for team Uganda with 310. Abiti (312), Akena (314) and Matovu (342) followed suit.

Ibrahim Ssemakula follows the flight of his ball

Uganda’s officials with Japanese young golfers

Uganda’s officials in Japan

Overall, Japan won the boys and girls’ championships.

Japanese Kaito Sato (65, 70, 67 and 67) was the best overall individual performer for the boys with a total gross of 269 (-15).

Team Japan celebrates their victory

For the girls, Yuna Araki, also of Japan was outstanding among the girls (66, 70, 66, 71) for a total of 273 gross (-15).

The tournament was supported by Japan Airlines.

Johnson Omollo, president Africa Golf Confederation rewards Yuna Araki