BUL FC have announced striker Gerald Ogweti as their first signing in the window as preparations for 2023/24 continue.
The striker joins on a three year contract from Fufa Big League side Lugazi FC and was unveiled a few days after announcing new coach Abbey Kikomeko.
“Striker Gerald Ogweti has joined us from Lugazi FC on a three-year contract…” read a statement on the club website.
Ogweti has been a main stay in the Lugazi FC side which he helped qualify for the Fufa Big League in 2021/22 when he netted sixteen goals and won the Buganda Regional League top scorer’s gong.
In the Big-League last season, he scored 18 goals as they finished fifth in their maiden season in the second tier.
He began his football career at Friends soccer club around 2012, prior to joining TY Lugazi soccer club in 2014. In 2019, he played for Lugazi Municipal FC afore securing a move to Lugazi FC the following year.