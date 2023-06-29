Johnathan McKinstry will continue to be the man in the dugout for Gor Mahia next season.

This was confirmed by club chairman Ambrose Rachier who believes the former Uganda Cranes boss did a good job in helping the club win the Kenya Premier League.

A section of fans were unhappy with the Northern Irishman especially after defeat on the penultimate match day before he went to win the final game and lift the title.

“He (McKinstry) will be at the club next season,” Rachier told Daily Nation. “He has done his best because when he came, we didn’t a credible team but he has made it up,” he added.

However, the long serving club administrator admits there will be talks with the Northern Irishman to discuss items the administration believes he must improve.

“We need to reinforce the squad and have a serious chat with him about whatever we think he is not doing right. We will have an honest talk with him.”

McKinstry will have a tough task next season with the club returning to the Caf Champions League but one he will relish.