KCCA and Uganda Cranes forward Rogers Kassim Mato is linked with a move to a yet to be unnamed Slovenian club [Swift Sports]

BUL FC have reliably agreed deals for strikers Joel Madondo and Lawrence Tezikya as Abbey Kikomeko begins a rebuilding process at the club. Both played under Kikomeko at Busoga United previously [Pulse Sports]

Andrew Samson Kigozi could join Wakiso Giants with reports that he has agreed a deal with the club which could re-unite him with coach John Luyinda Ayala who worked with him at Police.

Goalkeeper Rogers Omedwa is targeted by BUL after he confirmed his departure from Arua Hill

Wakiso Giants FC assistant coach Pius Ngabo could replace Brian Ssenyondo at UPDF after the latter quit for Kitara [Sports Nation]