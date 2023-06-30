Uganda Senior Women’s National Team, the Crested Cranes will have a friendly game against Tanzania as they prepare for the forthcoming Paris 2024 Women’s Olympic Qualifiers.

The team currently in camp at Cranes Paradise Hotel in Kisasi will face Tanzania on Friday, 7th July at MTN-Omondi Stadium.

The game will serve as a precursor for Uganda who are preparing to face Rwanda in next year’s Olympics qualifiers.

Tanzania equally were pooled in the qualifiers are were supposed to face Congo but the game has been cancelled due to reasons yet to be communicated.

The last engagement between the two teams came in 2021 in a friendly game at Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium and Uganda won 1-0 courtesy of Hadijjah Nandago’s goal.