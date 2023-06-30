Overview: Goalkeeper Simon Tamale, 28, made the decision to join Rwanda’s Rayon Sports club after ditching an offer from Maroons on a contract extension.

Goalkeeper Simon Tamale has signed a-year long employment contract with Rwanda top tier football side Rayon Sports Club.

Tamale, 28, made the decision to join Rwanda’s club after ditching an offer from Maroons on a contract extension.

He was immediately subjected to a medical test that he passed with flying colours.

“I am happy to join Rayon Sports Club. This is a fresh challenge in my life and will be ready to deliver to the best of my expectations” Tamale stated.

Goalkeeper Simon Tamale (middle) after completing the medical at Rayon Sports Club | Credit: Rayon Sports Club media

Tamale had a stellar 2022-2023 season with 12 clean sheets and seven man-of-the match accolades as Maroons finished with 41 points off 28 matches.

His performance had him earn a deserved nomination for the pilsner player of the season in Uganda alongside Sports Club Villa’s Chales Bbaale and winger Milton Karisa of champions Sports Club Vipers.

Simon Tamale (Left) shows off the contract alongside an official | Credit: Rayon Sports Club media

The former Soltilo Bright Stars goalkeeper joins two other Ugandans Joachim Ojera and Musa “Royalty” Esenu.

Rayon Sports won the 2023 Peace Cup in Rwanda after a 1-0 triumph over army APR at the Kigali Pele Stadium to earn the ticket that will represent the country in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Eric Ngendahimana scored the all-important goal in the 40th minute during the well-attended finale on 3rd June.

In the Primus national premier league, Rayon Sports was two points shy of champions APR who finished with 61 points.