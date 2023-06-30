Uganda Women’s National Team goalkeeper Vanessa Edith Karungi has completed a move to Danish top flight side FC Nordsjaelland.

The club announced the signing of the Crested Cranes shot stopper after signing a two-deal.

Karungi has been plying her trade at Boldklubben AF 1893 (B93) in the second division, a club she joined two years ago from She Corporate FC.

In her remarks, the goalkeeper expressed delight on joins Nordsjaelland indicating this is progress in her career.

“I am really excited to join this great team and cannot wait to get started. Definitely, this is a huge step in my career and moving to a bigger level means need for more commitment and it is what I promise.” Karungi said.

At B93, Karungi has been playing alongside fellow Ugandan Phiona Nabbumba who also joined the club from She Corporate last year.