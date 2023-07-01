Overview: The official opening game last Saturday had three-time winners Mawokota overcome the defending champions Busiro 3-1 at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium during a contest also watched by the King Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

2023 Buganda Masaza Cup (Football):

Saturday, July 1:

Busujju Vs Buvuma – Maanyi Sports Ground

Mawogola Vs Kabula – Mawogola Ssaza Ground

Ggomba Vs Ssese – Kabulasoke PTC playground

The 2023 Buganda Masaza Cup football championship continues with match day one on Saturday, July 1.

There are three matches that will be played on the day.

Allan Kabonge and Phillip Ssozi’s coached Busujju takes on islanders Buvuma at the Maanyi Sports Ground in Bulange ground.

Allan Kabonge Kivewala

In Ssembabule district, Mawogola under Fred Kasendeke shall host Hussein Mbalangu’s Kabula at the Mawogola Ssaza Ground in Muganzirwazza ground.

Five-time record champions, Ggomba who are coached by one of last season’s winning coaches Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza will be home to another island team, Ssese at the Kabulasoke PTC playground.

Match day one will be climaxed on Sunday, 2nd July 2023 with five games on the menu.

The official opening game last Saturday had three-time winners Mawokota overcome the defending champions Busiro 3-1 at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium during a contest also watched by the King Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

The tournament is bankrolled by Airtel Uganda, Centenary Bank, Kansai Plascon, UNAIDS and is organized by Buganda Kingdom ministry of sports, leisure and recreation.

Sunday, 2nd July 2023:

Buddu Vs Kkooki – Masaka Recreational Stadium

Kyadondo Vs Buweekula – Homesdallen Gayaza playground

Kyaggwe Vs Buluuli – Nakisunga Ssaza playground

Ssingo Vs Bugerere – Ssaza playground, Mityana

Bulemeezi Vs Butambala – Kasana playground, Luweero (No fans are allowed)