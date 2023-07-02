Overview: Buddu who are sponsored by Kansai Plascon will now travel to Buweekula on 9th July 2023. Buweekula won their opener 1-0 away at Kyadondo in Gayaza.

Buganda Masaza Cup (Sunday, July 2, 2023 Results):

Buddu 2-0 Kooki

Kooki Kyaggwe 4-1 Buluuli

Buluuli Ssingo 1-0 Bugerere

Bugerere Kyadondo 0-1 Buweekula

Bulemeezi 1-1 Butambala

Buddu Ssaza football team kicked off the 2023 Buganda Masaza football championship campaign on a positive footing, winning at home, 2-0 over visiting Kooki at the Masaka Recreational Stadium on Sunday, July 2.

Two second half goals from Pius Ssebulime and Dickson Kigoye gave Simon Peter Mugerwa’s led-side the victory over the 2007 champions.

Buddu players celebrate their second goal scored by Dickson Kigoye (with short yellow-coloured dread-locks) at the Masaka Recreational Stadium

The opening stanza of the game produced no goals per side with Buddu staging a cagey display before a reasonable number of fans.

Godfrey Ssekibengo had free parried out for a corner kick by goalkeeper Dirisa Mayinja in Buddu’s only goal attempt during the opening half.

Ssekibengo later limped off after sustaining an ankle injury towards the end of the half.

In the second half, Buddu Ssaza had a brilliant start with swift passing of the ball and urgency.

Buddu’s Sharif Lubega chips the ball during react of play after a stoppage | Credit: David Isabirye

Buddu Ssaza left back Reagan Kirumira had a man of the match performance with good offensive runs and solid defensively | Credit: David Isabirye

Ssebulime shot inside the goal area to give Buddu the lead five minutes upon restart of play.

Seven minutes later, forward Dickson Kigoye headed home Reagan Kirumira’s inviting cross from the left.

The header, seemingly weak slipped through the legs of goalkeeper Mayinja for Buddu’s second goal well celebrated by the fans.

For the rest of the game, Buddu pushed for a killer punch but Kooki’s defenders were fully alert.

Inside the final ten minutes of the game, Buddu goalkeeper Salim Ssekamwa tipped a dangerous free-kick over to maintain a clean sheet.

Buddu goalkeeper Salim Ssekamwa directs the defensive wall | Credit: David Isabirye

Simon Peter Mugerwa, head coach at Buddu Ssaza saluted the performance of his players, applauding the brilliant start.

“It is very important to start well.” He started. “Winning at home brings the morale and confidence not only to the players, but to the rest of the team including the fans. We look forward playing well and winning” Mugerwa, who won the Masaza Cup trophy with Busiro last term added.

Simon Peter Mugerwa, head coach Buddu Ssaza | Credit: David Isabirye

Michael Bukenya, Kooki Ssaza head coach | Credit: David Isabirye

His counterpart Michael Bukenya attributed the loss to a slow start in the second half.

“We have lost honorably. We had a great first half but we were slow to react as the second half kicked off. Anyway, we have to play ahead” Bukenya stated.

Other matches:

In the other matches played, Kyaggwe humbled visiting Buluuli 4-1 at the Nakisunga ssaza playground.

Ssingo edged Bugerere 1-0 at Masaka Recreational Stadium whislt Kyadondo fell 0-1 to Buwekula at Homesdellan playground in Gayaza.

The contest between Bulemeezi and Butambala ended in a one-all stalemate.

Match day two will be played on the weekend of 8th and 9th July 2023 at various venues.

Buddu Line up against Kooki | Credit: David Isabirye

Team Line Ups:

Buddu XI: Salim Ssekamwa (G.K), Paul Kiladda, Ayman Twaha (Captain), Sharif Lubega, Pius Ssebulime, Herbert Abima, George Isingoma, Reagan Kirumira, Godfrey Ssekibengo, Jerome Otim, Dickson Kigoye

Subs: Juma Mutebi, George Kato, Akram Katende, Jonathan Oluka, Ismail Tamubula, Alimansi Bidondole, Jovan Mawejje, John Bakwata, Ivan Bukyo

Head coach: Simon Peter Mugerwa

Assistant coaches: Sulaiman Mutyaba, Bright Nyanzi, Samuel Ssekitto & Ashadu Bugembe (Goalkeeping coach)

Kooki XI Vs Buddu | Credit: David Isabirye

Kooki XI: Dirisa Mayinja (G.K), Freedom, Ibrahim Ssengooba, Vincent Masumbuko, Matendo Katongole, Simewo Mbalula, Woodeen Sembatya, Brian Ogwal, Arafat Kembo, Silas Kalileku, Joseph Enjama

Subs: Joseph Katalaga (G.K), Asuman Kasajja, Ali Muzaidi, Umar Mubiru, Emmanuel Ogwen, Edwin Aliganlira, Hudson Mbalire

Head coach: Michael Bukenya

Assistant coach: Isa Ssenyunja

Match referees with the Buddu and Kooki captains prior to kick off | Credit: David Isabirye

Buddu Ssaza fan “filming” the match proceedings at Masaka Recreational Stadium | Credit: David Isabirye

A section of Buddu Ssaza fans at the Masaka Recreation Stadium during their home game against Kooki on Sunday, 2nd July 2023