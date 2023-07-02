Buganda Masaza Cup (Sunday, July 2, 2023 Results):

Kyadondo 0-1 Buweekula

Buweekula Buddu 2-0 Kooki

Kooki Kyaggwe 4-1 Buluuli

Buluuli Ssingo 1-0 Bugerere

Bugerere Bulemeezi 1-1 Butambala

Ronald Kaye was the hero as visiting Buweekula Ssaza came over Kyadondo ssaza 1-0 during the Masengere group duel in the 2023 Buganda Masaza Cup at the Homesdallen playground, Gayaza.

Kaye struck home after 40 minutes in the well contested duel.

In the other Masengere group match, Buddu Ssaza defeated Kooki 2-0 at the Masaka Recreational Stadium.

Pius Ssebulime and Dickson Kigoye scored Buddu’s goals in the second half.

Kyaggwe went to the summit of the Masengere group after that comprehensive 4-1 over visiting Buluuli 4-1 at the Nakisunga ssaza playground.

In Bulange group, Ssingo edged Bugerere 1-0 at Mityana Ssaza group.

The contest between Bulemeezi and Butambala ended in a one-all stalemate during the second Bulange group duel.

Match day two will be played on the weekend of 8th and 9th July 2023 at various venues.