2023 Nairobi Half Marathon:

Winner: Maxwell Rotich (Uganda) – 1:00:10

2nd: Vincent Kipkorir (Kenya) – 1:01:13

3rd: Kennedy Kaptila Kimutai (Kenya) – 1:01:22

Uganda’s Maxwell Rotich won the 2023 Nairobi city Half Marathon on Sunday, 2nd July in the Kenyan capital.

Rotich, 24, clocked a timing of 1:00:10 ahead of Kenyan Vincent Kipkorir (1:01:13).

This is one of the major victories that Rotich who also ran at the 2019 IAAF World Cross Championships in Aarhus, Denmark has recorded thus far.

21KM start for the men at the 2023 Nairobi Half Marathon

Another Kenyan Kennedy Kaptila Kimutai came third with timing of 1:01:22.

Leonard Barsoton (1:01:35) and Evans Kimtai Kiprono (1:01:38) were fourth and fifth respectively.

Bernard Kibet Murkomen crossed the finishing line sixth with a time of 1:01:42 ahead of Ayub Kiptum (1:01:47).

Fredrick Domongole (1:01:52) and John Muiruri (1:02:06) completed the top nine finishers in the race.

Some of the runners in the 2023 Nairobi Marathon

Relatedly, Gladys Chepkurui won the women 21KM race with 1:09:06.

Susan Chembai came second with a timing of 1:10:05 and Nancy Chepleting scooped bronze with 1:10:17.

Meanwhile, Robert Kipkemboi won the men’s 42 KM marathon with a timing of 2:07:38 ahead of Charles Mneria (2:08:41).

Naomi Jebet (2:24:33) won the women version of 42 KM as Sharon Chelimo (2:25:20) took gold and Judith eruth bagged bronze with a time of 2:27:01.