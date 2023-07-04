Mbarara City have agreed a one year contract with former Express and SC Villa coach Wasswa Bbosa as a replacement for Sadiq Ssempigi who guided them to UPL return [Sports Nation]

The club has also acquired the services of winger Joseph Akandwanaho who is a free agent after expiry of his contract at Express FC [Ronnie Santos]

Former Gor Mahia right winger cum right back Innocent Wafula is a target for BUL as they seek to rebuild a competitive squad under Abbey Kikomeko [Swift Sports]

Paul Mbowa has reportedly ended his stint at URA with Wakiso Giants and URA interested in acquiring his signature [Ronnie Santos]

South African giants Kaizer Chiefs are interested in signing Ugandan goalkeeper Jamal Salim Magoola who is at Richards Bay. He was nominated for the PSL Goalkeepers award last season [Ronnie Santos]

John Revita is set to leave KCCA FC after expiry of his contract as one of the senior players expected to leave the club.

Newly promoted Kitara FC is linked with former KCCA and URA striker Derrick Nsibambi who left Oman.