Uganda’s representatives in this year’s CAF Women’s Champions League Zonal Qualifiers, Kampala Queens have learnt the teams they will be facing.

The FUFA Women Super League Champions were part of the draws conducted on Wednesday in Cairo, Egypt.

The Queens of Soccer have been pooled in Group A alongside Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE), F.A.D from Djibouti, Buja Queens and Yei Joint Stars from Burundi and South Sudan respectively.

The other group of the CECAFA Zonal Qualifiers has Tanzania’s JKT Queens, Vihiga Queens from Kenya, AS Kigali from Rwanda and New Generation from Zanzibar.

It should be noted that the CECAFA Zonal Qualifiers will be hosted by Uganda between 13th -30th August at MTN-Omondi Stadium and FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

The tournament brings together only Champions from the East African countries.

The eventual winner then gets the sole ticket to represent the region at the final tournament with this year’s edition set to be hosted by Ivory Coast.

Group A

Kampala Queens (Uganda)

C. B. E (Ethiopia)

F. A. D. (Djibouti)

Buja Queens (Burundi)

Yei Joints (South Sudan)

Group B

JKT Queens (Tanzania)

Vihiga Queens (Kenya)

AS Kigali (Rwanda)

New Generation (Zanzibar)