

Uganda Senior Women’s National Football Team, the Crested Cranes, will play all its upcoming Women Olympic Qualifier games against Rwanda in Rwanda.

FUFA on Wednesday confirmed that Uganda will play both games in Rwanda due to the lack of certified grounds in the country.

“The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has granted FUFA’s request to host the 1st leg of the 2024 Women’s Olympic qualifier against Rwanda at Kigali Pele Stadium on 12th July 2023,” reads a statement on the FUFA website.

“FUFA has already received confirmation from the Federation of Rwanda Football Association (FERWAFA) of the availability of the Stadium,” the statement adds.

FUFA Communications Director, Ahmed Hussein, also went ahead to confirm the development.

“With unavailability of CAF standard Stadiums for hosting matches of these magnitude, our option is to implore using venues outside the country until the Mandela National stadium is completed. The other option St. Mary’s stadium Kitende is not available for use as it is undergoing renovation works,” he confirmed.

The first leg between Uganda’s Crested Cranes and Rwanda’s She Amavubi will be played on 12th July 2023 at 4pm Rwanda local time (5pm EAT).

Before moving to Rwanda, Uganda will have an international friendly against Tanzania this Friday at MTN Omondi Stadium.