Overview: This day-long championship attracted over 80 players from the different gaming clubs in Uganda. 8 playes made the grade to the Uganda E-Sport Gaming Cranes.

2023 Uganda E-sport Gaming National Championship:

Overall champion: Bashir Kisingo

Bashir Kisingo won the first ever Uganda E-sport Gaming national championship at the Lugogo sports complex in Kampala city.

Kisingo overcame Mark Barvin 2-0 during the finals played via PS5 System on FIFA 23.

Bashir Kisingo (Left) in action

This day-long championship attracted over 80 players from the different gaming clubs in Uganda.

Besides the trophy and winner’s gold medal, Kisingo also earned Ug.shs 500,000 for winning the championship.

Bashir Kisingo winner of the 2023 Uganda Esport Gaming national championship

According to the Acting President of Uganda E-sports Gaming Association, Fred Katende Malibu, eight players were selected on the Uganda national team ahead of the upcoming competitions.

The two finalists Kisingo and Barvin are joined by Arafat Mukasa, Ibrahim Abdulah, Musa Ssebuliba, Ezrah Kasozi, Ahmed Yasir, Rodney Kirabo and Barnabas Ojok.

Uganda E-Sport Gaming championship at Lugogo

Katende hailed the level of commitment and competition from the players who took part.

“I want to thank all the players from the different gaming clubs in the country who took part in the tournament. The event progressed well and we used it as a basis to select the outstanding players to the national team” Katende noted.

Uganda is preparing for the 2024 Africa E-Sport Gaming championship due in Cameroon.