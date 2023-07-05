Former Express Captain Enock Walusimbi has agreed a deal to join league champions Vipers following his short stint in Scotland where he featured for league one side Peterhead [Sports Nation]

SC Villa are close to completing a deal for highly rated Kiyinda Boys youthful forward Charles Batibwe whose goals helped the Mityana side qualify for the Fufa Big League [Swift Sports]

Olivier Osomba is in talks with Morocco side FUS Rabat after being released by UPL champions Vipers SC [Pulse Sports]

Gift Fred and Charles Bbaale are close to agreeing new contracts at record league champions SC Villa despite enormous interest from a host of local and regional clubs.

URA have mutually parted ways with defender Benjamin Nyakoojo with the big centre back linked with a move to Kitara [Ronnie Santos]

Wakiso Giants goalkeeper Samson Kiirya is a target for newly promoted NEC FC.