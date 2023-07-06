The 2022/23 StarTimes Uganda Premier League will officially come to a climax today with an awards ceremony at Sheraton Hotel in Kampala.

The coveted awards gala is aimed at appreciating and rewarding the players that were outstanding in the previous season.

The league secretariat made a shortlist of nominees with three in each categories where the eventual winners will be named.

Additionally, there will be the Platinum Award, which will be awarded to an individual that has – over the years – contributed to the growth and development of the local league.

Some of the awards are based on statistics while others will be determined by the fans who already cast their votes and a panel of experts as follows;

Step 1: The fans nominated players for the selected categories.

Step 2: The fans nominees were reviewed and the Top 3 selected for the fans to select who they think should win the awards.

Step 3: An expert panel shall also sit and review and determine their winners. The fans online voting shall carry 44% while the expert panel shall carry 56%

The Top Scorer, Most Assists and Fair Play Team of the Season shall be determined by statistics.

The Player, Midfielder, Defender, Goalkeeper, Young Player and Coach of the Season, plus the UPL Best Eleven will be determined by a technical panel, journalists and fans.

The Players’ Player of the Season and Coaches’ Player of the Season will be determined by the players and head coaches.

Each of the recipients will receive a specially designed award and a small token of appreciation for their efforts.

Categories

Player of the Season

Top Scorer of the Season

Most Assists of the Season

Midfielder of the Season

Defender of the Season

Goalkeeper of the Season

Coach of the Season

Young Player of the Season

Players’ Player of the Season

Coaches’ Player of the Season

Fair Play Team of the Season

Best XI of the Season