Overview: Hard-working midfielder Francis Odongo is the official signing for Mbarara City ahead of the 2023-2024 Uganda Premier League season since the arrival of head coach Wasswa Bbosa.

Francis Odongo’s transfer is envisaged as a move from the direction of the rising sun, the East to the far setting corner, the West.

Newly promoted Uganda Premier League outfit Mbarara City Football Club has completed the signing of hard-working midfielder.

Odongo joins the Ankole Lions on a year-long deal from Eastern region based Big League side Kataka.

The diligent six-foot tall midfielder has been Kataka’s captain for the past two seasons, unquestionably serving the club with commitment.

Kataka which is stationed in Mbale city has since officially bid farewell to their former inspirational captain.

“Thank you for being such an important part of our team these past few years” Kataka posted on their official social media portal.

Odongo is a proven hard-working party on the field of play as he covers arces of space.

He is good at ball interception, long passing and an affluent header of the ball.

Francis Odongo (wearing dreadlocks) during a regional tour match

His leadership qualities on and off the field of play have never been in question.

Odongo is thus the official signing for Mbarara City ahead of the 2023-2024 Uganda Premier League season since the arrival of head coach Wasswa Bbosa.

Bbosa replaced Sadiq Sempigi who was head coach as the team was promoted from the second tier to the topflight division.

Sempigi has since joined another second division entity, Jinja North United Football Club.

Francis Odongo during an interview by FUFA Tv