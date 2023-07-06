Former SC Villa and Vipers Captain Taddeo Lwanga is in Rwanda to complete a move to giants APR. He is a free agent after expiry of his contract with Djibouti’s Arta Solar [Pulse Sports]

Geoffrey Wasswa has turned down a nee contract at KCCA with reports he could be headed to Ethiopia, Lithuania or Egypt where unidentified clubs are interested in his services [Swift Sports]

Benson Muhindo is on the verge of re-uniting with former SC Villa coach Petros Koukouras in Rwanda after leaving Rwamagana.

Asubo Gafford Ladies FC defender Fatumah Nakasumba has agreed terms with Wakiso Hills [Nalubaale Sports]

Tanzania Premier League side lead the race for SC Villa striker Charles Bbaale. The Jogoos are also in talks with the striker to sign a new contract [Pulse Sports]

Kenneth Ssemakula and Travis Mutyaba are yet to report for training at SC Villa on advice of their agent despite having a year left on their respective contracts [Swift Sports]