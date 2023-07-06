Overview: Unlike last season where Ceaser Manzoki was outright favourite for almost all categories he was nominated; it promises to be tight calls in all categories this season.

Glitz and glamour is expected at Sheraton Hotel, Kampala on Thursday night as the 2022/23 StarTimes Uganda Premier League awards ceremony take place.

Unlike last season where Ceaser Manzoki was outright favourite for almost all categories he was nominated; it promises to be tight calls in all categories this season.

As expected, champions Vipers have the most nominees with their coach Alex Isabirye and players Milton Karisa and Hillary Mukundane lined up for accolades in different categories.

However, it’s the team captain Karisa who is up for the big one as he lines up against SC Villa attacker Charles Bbaale and Maroons goalkeeper Simon Tamale for the Player of the Season award.

Karisa scored nine goals and made five assists as the Venoms won their sixth league title, beating KCCA on goal difference on the final day of the season.

Last season, he lost out to Manzoki in the category and will hope for better fortunes this time round.

SC Villa’s Bbaale is the other genuine contender. The forward netted 12 goals for the Jogoos to push the title chase until the final whistle on the last day and only missed out on the golden boot only by a goal to Express forward Allan Kayiwa.

Maroons custodian, Tamale, is the other candidate in this prestigious MVP category. He had an impressive season at Maroons, where he kept 13 clean sheets in 23 matches, as well as won six Man of the Match accolades.

Tamale is already favourite to take home the Goalkeeper of the Season award and it would be interesting if he took both awards home.

URA’s Nafian Alionzi and Hassan Matovu of Soltilo Bright Stars are the other players contending with Tamale for best goalkeeper’s accolade.

Gaddafi Wahab (Arua Hill), Tibita Laban (Busoga United) and Lawrence Bukenya (Wakiso Giants) are fighting it out for Midfielder of the Season, while SC Villa’s Gift Fred, Hillary Mukundane of Vipers and Warren Buule of Bright Stars for best defender.

Vipers’ Isabirye contends with Maroons’ Muhammad Ssenfuma and former SC Villa coach Jackson Magera for the coach of the season award and despite winning the league title, it will a tight contest.

Sports Minister Peter Ogwang is expected to grace the ceremony which will be broadcast live on Fufa TV.

Pilsner Uganda Premier League Awards 2023

Sheraton Kampala Hotel

7pm -9pm

Live on Fufa TV

Major Pilsner-SUPL categories

Player of the Season

Milton Karisa, Vipers

Charles Bbaale, SC Villa

Simon Tamale, Maroons

Goalkeeper of the Season

Nafian Alionzi, URA

Hassan Matovu, Soltilo Bright Stars

Simon Tamale, Maroons

Defender of the Season

Warren Buule, Soltilo Bright Stars

Hillary Mukundane, Vipers

Gift Fred, SC Villa

Midfielder of the Season

Gaddafi Wahab, Arua Hill

Tibita Laban, Busoga United

Lawrence Bukenya, Wakiso Giants

Young Player of the Season

Saidi Mayanja, KCCA

Patrick Kakande, SC Villa

Darius Ojok, Maroons

Coach of the Season

Mohammed Ssenfuma, Maroons

Alex Isabirye, Vipers

Jackson Magera, SC Villa

Golden Boot Winner

Allan Kayiwa, Express 13 goals