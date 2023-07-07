Overview: The Wushu - Kungu Fu championship in Kigali city was organized by the Rwanda Kung-Fu Wushu Federation.

The Uganda Wushu national team earned three medals at the recently concluded Kwibuka 29 celebrations in Rwanda.

Uganda won one gold medal and two silver medals at the Kigali tournament.

Ivan Wong Ssengendo won gold in the Sanda 76 Kg – 82 Kg category.

Jonathan Mugwisa (62Kg – 68kg) and Deo Bago (90 kg) both won silver medals in the championship held to commemorate the Genocide event.

The tournament was organized by the Rwanda Kung-Fu Wushu Federation.

Gold medalist Ivan Wong Ssengendo speaks to the media at the Uganda Zurkhaneh head offices in Kampala | Credit: David Isabirye

The Wushu sport is among the games under the Uganda Zurkhaneh / Wushu Kung Fu Federation.

Eddie Gombya, the federation president believes that this victory will steer them to greater heights.

The Uganda Zurkhaneh / Wushu Kungu Fu Federation is overwhelmed by the impressive display in Rwanda during the Kwibuka 29 celebrations. The victories attained from Kigali will consolidate our bold plans to grow the game further in Uganda as we spread to the other parts of the country and prepare for the future Olympic games. We thank the National Council of Sports (NCS) for the necessary support given to us. Eddie Gombya, President of Uganda Zurkhaneh / Wushu Kungu Fu Federation

Eddie Gombya (seated) with the Swahu players | Credit: David Isabirye

Eddie Gombya addresses the media at the Uganda Zurkhaneh / Wushu Kungu Fu head offices in Kampala | Credit: David Isabirye

Gombya asserted that the Uganda Zurkhaneh / Wushu Kungu Fu Federation is not a “brief case” office with their headquarters located along Kampala road in the heart of Kampala city.

In Rwanda, team Uganda was represented by ten athletes. Besides the three medalists, the others were; Ronald Ssebagenyi, Hassan Lubega, Apollonia Assimwe, Shafik Sekasamba and Leon Muyomba.

The certificate team Uganda was rewarded in Rwanda | Credit: David Isabirye

We had prepared well for this championship in Rwanda. The training was good and we gave our best at the championship. We look forward remaining focused for bigger tournaments ahead of us. Ivan Wong Ssengendo, Uganda Wushu Kungu Fu player

Deo Bago addresses the media at the Uganda Zurkhaneh head offices in Kampala | Credit: David Isabirye

The championship in Rwanda was a learning experience for us. We garnered important skills from the Wushu Kungu Fu tournament, and we are now better players. Deo Bago, heavy weight Wushu Kungu Fu player

Wushu action during the Kwibuka 29 memorial tournament in Kigali, Rwanda

Wushu Kungu Fu action during the 2023 Genocide memorial tournament in Kigali city, Rwanda

Kwibuka celebrations 2023

Uganda Zurkhaneh / Wushu Kungu Fu Federation registration certificate | Credit: David Isabirye