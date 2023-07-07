Overview: The Uganda Para Badminton International tournament has lured as many as 26 countries to include hosts Uganda, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Benin, Brazil, Cameroon, Chinese Taipei, Czech Republic, Egypt, India, Israel, Iran, Italy, Korea, Ivory Coast, New Zealand, Nigeria, Scotland, Singapore, Spain, Tunisia, Zambia, Mozambique, Togo and Senegal.

It is a big boost for the Uganda Badminton Association (UBA) at such a time they are hosting two high profile international para-tournaments.

The on-going Uganda Para-Badminton international and Africa-Para-Badminton international will run until the 16th July 2023 at the Lugogo Indoor Arena, Kampala city.

Bank of Baroda and Hema Water Beverages Limited are the partners that have already committed themselves with different packages.

Bank of Baroda unveiling

Shash Dhar (Bank of Baroda managing director) signs on the integrity bill board | Credit: David Isabirye

The bank offered Shs 5,000,000 and the hydration partner provided 200 cartons of water bottles measuring 650 mil-litres.

Annet Nakamya, the Uganda Badminton Association chairperson lauds both companies for the timely support.

Uganda Badminton Association is much humbled for the support in running these tournaments. To Hema water, we are grateful to hydrate the plyers because water is a major element to every Athlete. Annet Nakamya, the Uganda Badminton Association chairperson

Annet Nakamya, chairperson of Uganda Badminton Association

Hema will provide more water in case the first distribution runs out of stock according to Robert Kigula, the Sales and Marketing Manager.

Hema Water Beverages Limited has come on board because badminton is a big sport and we believe that the sport will help in promoting our brand to public. We are more than ready to deal with Badminton even in the subsequent events. Robert Kigula, sales & marketing manager – Hema water beverages limited

Robert Kigula, the Sales and Marketing Manager of Hema Beverages Limited

Simon Mugabi, the chief executive officer of Uganda Badminton Association is grateful for the two partners who have officially come on board.

Mugabi calls upon the other willing companies that can associate with this indoor sport.

Uganda Badminton Association (UBA) is grateful for Bank of Baroda and Hema Water’s generous gesture to sponsor the para-international tournaments. We remain indebted to you. We also call upon the other willing partners to come on board. Simon Mugabi, CEO Uganda Badminton Association

Simon Mugabi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Uganda Badminton Association

Para-Badminton action at the Lugogo Indoor Arena, Kampala

Uganda’s Sarah Nazziwa in the wheel-chair category

The tournament will run until Sunday, 9th July 2023 before a day’s break on Monday, 10th July 2023.

The Africa Para-Badminton championship will serve off on Tuesday, 11th July and climax on Sunday, 16th July 2023.

Uganda’s Godfrey Katalo

A female badminton player playing in the SH6 class