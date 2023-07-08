Overview: Besides football, the other games at the USSSA ball games 2 include Dancesport, Netball, Handball, Volleyball, Basketball (3X3), Rugby 7’s, Woodball and Lacrosse.

Competition : 2023 USSSA Ball Games 2

: 2023 USSSA Ball Games 2 Dates : 9 th – 18 th July

: 9 – 18 July Venue: St Mary’s College, Rushoroza – Kabale

Football U-16 and U-14 for both gender is part of the menu at the 2023 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Ball games 2 in Kabale (St Mary’s College, Rushoroza).

Mukono based Julian High School Seeta is one of the boys’ teams in the U-16 section vying for top honors.

St Julian High School Seeta players celebrate their victory in the qualifiers

They are pooled in group A alongside hosts St Mary’s Rushoroza, Kakungulu Memorial, Kyamate S.S and Teso Collee Aloet in arguably the “group of death”.

Dan Ssegawa, one of the St Julian High School Seeta coaches is determined to negotiate past this group through to the knock out and eyes gold.

“We prepared well and shall go for nothing but gold We respect all the opponents, but we shall work tooth and nail for the best results” Ssegawa revealed.

Dan Segawa, head coach St Julian High School Seeta football team

St Julian High School Seeta players pray prior to a match

Other groups:

In group B, there is Standard High Zana, St Andrew Kagwa, Lango College, Quality High Schoool and Trinity College High.

Group C has Budo S.S, Kawempe Muslm, Al Noor Islamic, Kisozi Seed S.S and Amus College.

In group D, Kampala’s Lubiri S.S was pooled alongside Madina Islamic S.S, Gombe S.S, Ndejje S.S and Amazing Grace.

Football U-16 Girls:

The girls U-16 category has St Mary’s Rushoroza, Kibingo Girls, Kalango Seed S.S, Kihihi High and Wampeewo Ntake S.S in group A.

Pool B has giants Kawempe Muslim, Boni Consil Girls, St Aloysious S.S and Luweero Giants.

St Mary’s College Lugazi, Amus College, Pallisa Progressive and Kisozi Seed S.S are all in group C.

Football U-14 Boys:

The football sport will also have the U-14 category. Group A has hosts St Mary’s Rushoroza, Amus College, Standard High Zana, Gombe S.S and San Giovan S.S.

Group B has Kakungulu Memorial, St James S.S Nsangi, Nakasongola Army and Bishop Ogezi High School.

In group C; there is Central College Nateete, Wampeewo Ntake, Ndejje S.S and Bishop Comboni College.

Group D boys has Lubiri S.S, St Mary’s Boarding Kitende, Royal Giants and Al Noor Islamic.

St Julian High Seeta players celebrate with their trophy with coach Dan Segawa

Football U-14 Girls:

The girls U-14 football has Amus College, Kashaka Girls, Rines S.S and San Giovan S.S in group A.

Group B has St Noa Girls, Kalinge Seed, Kawempe Muslim and Kibingo Girls.

Besides football, the other games at the USSSA ball games 2 include Dancesport, Netball, Handball, Volleyball, Basketball (3X3), Rugby 7’s, Woodball and Lacrosse.

Schools have started to report in Kabale and will commence on 10th to the 18th July 2023.

Detailed Groups:

Football U-16 Boys:

A: St Mary’s Rushoroza, Kakungulu Memorial, Kyamate S.S, St Juliana High School Seeta, Teso Collee Aloet

St Mary’s Rushoroza, Kakungulu Memorial, Kyamate S.S, St Juliana High School Seeta, Teso Collee Aloet B: Standard High Zana, St Andrew Kagwa, Lango College, Quality High School, Trinity College

C: Budo S.S, Kawempe Muslm, Al Noor Islamic, Kisozi Seed S.S, Amus College

D: Lubiri S.S, Madina Islamic S.S, Gombe S.S, Ndejje S.S, Amazing Grace

Football U-16 Girls:

A: St Mary’s Rushoroza, Kibingo Girls, Kalango Seed S.S, Kihihi High, Wampeewo Ntake S.S

St Mary’s Rushoroza, Kibingo Girls, Kalango Seed S.S, Kihihi High, Wampeewo Ntake S.S B: Kawempe Muslim, Boni Consil Girls, St Aloysious S.S, Luweero Giants

C: St Mary’s College Lugazi, Amus College, Pallisa Progressive, Kisozi Seed S.S

Football U-14 Boys:

A: St Mary’s Rushoroza, Amus College, Standard High Zana, Gombe S.S, San Giovan S.S

B: Kakungulu Memorial, St James S.S Nsangi, Nakasongola Army, Bishop Ogezi High School

C: Central College Nateete, Wampeewo Ntake, Ndejje S.S, Bishop Comboni College

D: Lubiri S.S, St Mary’s Boarding Kitende, Royal Giants, Al Noor Islamic

Football U-14 Girls:

A : Amus College, Kashaka Girls, Rines S.S, San Giovan S.S

: Amus College, Kashaka Girls, Rines S.S, San Giovan S.S B: St Noa Girls, Kalinge Seed, Kawempe Muslim, Kibingo Girls