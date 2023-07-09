Overview: Buweekula will visit Buluuli at St Lawrence playground in Nakasongola during match day on Saturday, 15th July 2023.

2023 Buganda Cup (Football):

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Results:

Buweekula 1-0 Buddu

Buddu Kkokki 0-0 Kyaggwe

Kyaggwe Mawokota 1-0 Ggomba

Ggomba Bugerere 1-1 Bulemeezi

8th July 2023 Results:

Ssese 0-0 Mawogola

Mawogola Buluuli 1-0 Kyadondo

Kyadondo Buvuma 2-1 Ssingo

Ssingo Kabula 1-1 Busiro

Busiro Butambala 1-1 Busujju

Blanchar Mulamba was the hero as Buweekula defeated visiting Buddu at the St Peter’s Technical playground in Mubende on Sunday, July 9, 2023.

Mulamba struck home a penalty in the opening stanza that they defended gallantly to take home the maximum points which takes their tally to six after two matches.

Buweekula won 1-0 over Kyadondo on match day one away at the Homesdallen playground in Gayaza last weekend with Ronald Kaye the scorer.

Buweekula and Buddu captains pose with referees prior to kick off

Sirajje Ssebagala (middle), one of the financiers for the Buweekula Ssaza team

Part of the crowd after the Buweekula versus Buddu clash

Other results:

Kkokki and Kyaggwe played to a goal-less stalemate at St James S.S playground in Kyotera.

Mawokota beat visiting Ggomba 1-0 at the Buwama Ssaza playground with Calvin Peter Emayo the hero via a penalty on the half hour mark.

Bugerere and Bulemeezi played to a one-draw at the Ntenjeru Ssaza playground.

Saturday, 8th July 2023 Results:

Ssese and Mawogola shared the spoils in a goal-less stalemate at the Lutoboka playground in Bulange group.

Buluuli Ssaza edged Kyadondo 1-0 at Lawrence playground courtesy of Justus Wasswa Ssempijja Zaga’s strike.

Islanders Buvuma beat Ssingo 2-1 at the Magyo Ssaza playground.

Pius Kamoga and Stuart Keezaala scored for Buvuma.

Yakiin Muwonge replied for Ssingo with the consolation.

At the Nkokoma playground in Bulo, Butambala shared the spoils during a one-all draw with visiting Busujju.

Kabula held the defending champions Busiro to a one-all draw at the Bakijjulula playground.

The tournament is organized by Buganda Kingdom under the ministry of sports, leisure and recreation.

A number of partners to include Airtel Uganda, Centenary Bank, Kansai Plascon support this championship which accommodates both the Baganda and non-Baganda.

Only players below the level of the Uganda Premier league, FUFA Big League and national team are allowed to play in this tournament.

