Overview: The teams that participated include MultiChoice’s in-house team Supersport, brainchild BCW, MAAD advertising, Daily Monitor/KFM, Vision Group and representing the national broadcaster, UBC

MultiChoice Uganda, the home of great Pay-Tv entertainment hosted media partners and football fans to the new football season tournament at Kati Kati in Kampala.

The tournament served as a platform to usher in the return of the football season and it drew a lot of excitement from those in attendance.

Vision Group players show off their dummy cheque

The competition brought together many players from across the media fraternity to celebrate the beginning of an exhilarating football season.

The event, embodied the spirit of friendship and healthy competition, reflecting the very essence of the beautiful game.

As part of their strategy to put customers at the heart of everything they do, MultiChoice Uganda will continue to bring the world’s best football leagues to DStv and GOtv customers kicking off with the Community Shield on 6th August 2023.

Rinaldi Jamugisa, PR and Communications Manager MultiChoice Uganda revealed that with the onset of the new season, viewers should be assured of all the season’s matches on the dedicated Supersport channels.

Rinaldi Jamugisa, PR and Communications Manager MultiChoice Uganda (extreme left)

Customers of MultiChoice Uganda have an exciting season ahead, whether you’re a die-hard fan or a casual viewer, you can be rest assured that you won’t miss a single moment of the action both on DStv and GOtv. The Premier League will kick-off on 11th August 2023 with Burnely against Man City and the La Liga season will start the weekend of the 12th of August 2023 followed by Serie A on 20th August 2023. Today serves as a curtain raiser for an action-packed season to come. Please reconnect to catch more of this sporting action when the football league season. SuperSport will be showing all 380 Premier League matches on our dedicated SuperSport Premier League channel 223, with more than 300 La Liga games on the SuperSport La Liga channel (224). Additionally, over 300 Serie A matches will be relayed with DStv & GOtv customers getting access to games available on their specific packages. Rinaldi Jamugisa, PR and Communications Manager MultiChoice Uganda

New football season 5-aside tournament action at Kati Kati playground, Lugogo

To further ignite the competitive spirit of the tournament, MultiChoice Uganda set cash prizes for the first two teams during the tournament.

The winning team, Vision Group received a cash prize of Ugx 2 million, and the first runner-up MAAD – a cash prize of one million.

MultiChoice Uganda understands the importance of building anticipation and igniting the passion of its customers as the football season returns.

Vision Group’s Julius Kafuluma dribbles past an opponent

Jamugisa congratulated Vision Group for taking home the cash prize of 2 million and promised more action returning to the World of Champions, SuperSport.

Allow me to congratulate the winners of today’s tournament which served as a prelude to the extraordinary football experiences that await the brand’s valued subscribers. As the tournament sets the stage for an unforgettable season, MultiChoice Uganda has invited fans to renew their subscriptions or join the DStv and GOtv family to secure front-row seats to the greatest football action in Uganda. Rinaldi Jamugisa, PR and Communications Manager MultiChoice Uganda

Teams that participated include MultiChoice’s in-house team Supersport, Brainchild BCW, MAAD Advertising, Daily Monitor/KFM, Vision Group and representing the national broadcaster, UBC.

SuperSport offers the viewers a truly unrivalled front-row viewing experience which includes the Premier League as well as the biggest international football events in the world.

“MultiChoice Uganda is committed to bringing customers unmatched sports content that resonates with them including the following football titles; Community Shield, The Premier League (PL), The UEFA Champions League (UCL), La Liga and Serie A. As part of our football offering, we have the broadcast rights to the UEFA Nations League (UNL), UEFA Europa Conference League and UEFA Europa League,” Jamugisa concluded.

Super sport team