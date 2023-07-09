Overview: Players who have been elevated to the Uganda Premier league, FUFA Big League and national team status are not allowed to play in the Buganda Masaza Cup footbal tournament.

2023 Buganda Cup (Football):

8th July 2023 Results:

Buluuli 1-0 Kyadondo

Kyadondo Buvuma 2-1 Ssingo

Ssingo Kabula 1-1 Busiro

Busiro Butambala 1-1 Busujju

Busujju Ssese 0-0 Mawogola

Buluuli Ssaza edged Kyadondo 1-0 during match day two of the 2023 Buganda Masaza Cup football tournament.

Justus Wasswa Ssempijja Zaga scored the all-important goal in the game at the St Lawrence playground.

This was Buluuli’s first victory in the campaign following a 1-4 defeat away to Kyaggwe on match day one at Nakisunga Ssaza playground.

Kyadondo suffered their second loss after a shock 0-1 home defeat to Buweekula on match day one.

In other results, Buvuma beat Ssingo 2-1 at the Magyo Ssaza playground.

Pius Kamoga and Stuart Keezaala scored for the islanders from Buvuma.

Yakiin Muwonge replied for Ssingo with the consolation.

At Nkokoma playground in Bulo, Butambala shared the spoils during a one-all draw with visiting Busujju.

Kabula held the defending champions Busiro to a one-all draw at the Bakijjulula playground.

Elsewhere, the Ssese and Mawogola duel did not produce any goal at the Lutoboka playground.

Ssese against Mawogola action at Lutoka playground

Rest of the match day 2 fixtures:

Match day two continues on Sunday, July 9, 2023 with four games.

Kkokki hosts Kyaggwe in Rakai, three time winners Mawokota entertain record champions Ggomba at the Buwama Ssaza playground.

Meanwhile, Bugerere will take on Bulemeezi at the Ntenjeru Ssaza playground as Buweekula hosts Buddu at the St Peter’s Technical Playground in Mubende.

Airtel Uganda, Centenary Bank, Kansai Plascon are some of the sponsors for this tournament that accommodates both the Baganda and non-Baganda.

Players who have been elevated to the Uganda Premier league, FUFA Big League and national team status are not allowed to play in this tournament.

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Fixtures:

Kkokki Vs Kyaggwe – Rakai

Mawokota Vs Ggomba – Buwama Ssaza playground, Mpigi

Bugerere Vs Bulemeezi – Ntenjeru Ssaza playground, Mukono

Buweekula Vs Buddu – St Peter’s Technical Playground, Mubende