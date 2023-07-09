Overview: Match day three will be played on Saturday, 15th and the subsequent day, 16th July 2023 at various venues.

2023 Buganda Cup (Football):

8th July 2023 Results:

Ssese 0-0 Mawogola

Mawogola Buluuli 1-0 Kyadondo

Kyadondo Buvuma 2-1 Ssingo

Ssingo Kabula 1-1 Busiro

Busiro Butambala 1-1 Busujju

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Results:

Kkokki 0-0 Kyaggwe

Kyaggwe Mawokota 1-0 Ggomba

Ggomba Bugerere 1-1 Bulemeezi

Bulemeezi Buweekula 1-0 Buddu

Ssese and Mawogola shared the spoils in a goal-less stalemate during match day two of the 2023 Buganda Masaza Football Cup at the Lutoboka playground on Saturday, 8th July.

This was a Bulange group duel whose general coordinator was the local organizing committee assistant general secretary Saddam Ssebuyiira played on the Lake Victoria Island.

Ssese had lost 0-1 away to Gomba in Kabulasoke on match day one, whilst Mawogola overcame Kabula 1-0 in Ssembabule.

Ssese against Mawogola action at Lutoka playground

Ssese Ssaza team

Mawogola Ssaza team

Ssese and Mawogola captains with the match referees

Other results:

Buluuli Ssaza edged Kyadondo 1-0 at Lawrence playground courtesy of Justus Wasswa Ssempijja Zaga’s strike.

Islanders Buvuma beat Ssingo 2-1 at the Magyo Ssaza playground. Pius Kamoga and Stuart Keezaala scored for Buvuma. Yakiin Muwonge replied for Ssingo with the consolation.

At the Nkokoma playground in Bulo, Butambala shared the spoils during a one-all draw with visiting Busujju.

Kabula held the defending champions Busiro to a one-all draw at the Bakijjulula playground.

On Sunday, July 9, 2023, Kkooki and Kyaggwe played to a goal-less draw in Rakai.

Three-time winners Mawokota pipped record champions Ggomba 1-0 at the Buwama Ssaza playground with Calvin Peter Emayo the hero via a penalty on the half hour mark.

Bugerere and Bulemeezi played to a one-draw at the Ntenjeru Ssaza playground.

Buweekula overcame Buddu 1-0 at the St Peter’s Technical Playground in Mubende.

Airtel Uganda, Centenary Bank, Kansai Plascon are some of the sponsors for this tournament that accommodates both the Baganda and non-Baganda.

Players who have been elevated to the Uganda Premier league, FUFA Big League and national team status are not allowed to play in this tournament.