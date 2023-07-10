Matchday 4: Castle Lite Series

Game 4: Uganda v Namibia

Namibia 186/7

Uganda 175/6

Namibia won by 11 runs

Cricket Cranes came close to victory on the second day in a row against the hosts Namibia but fell short by 11 runs in the final T20i game of the series.

Kenneth Waiswa was in charge in the absence of Brian Masaba and Uganda lost their first toss in the four-match series with the hosts electing to bat first.

The plan to open the bowling with Joseph Baguma never worked as he was torn to shreds going the distance as he conceded 22 runs off his first over despite picking a wicket.

Namibia were relentless from there on led by their Captain Gerhard Erasmus (67) but some good bowling at the back end stopped the hosts at 186/7 from their 20 overs.

Kenneth Waiswa who missed his lengths in yesterday’s loss was more accurate with bowling figures of 3/18 from three overs.

In the chase, Waiswa and Ronald Lutaaya fell for cheap but Robinson Obuya (71) rode his luck to notch up his maiden T20i half-century that kept Uganda in the game.

The late contributions came from Cyrus Kakuru (32) and Pascal Murungi (29) but the Cricket Cranes ran out of resources with 11 runs still required for the win.

The four-match series ended 4-0 in favour of the hosts but besides the second T20i where Uganda never showed up, the Cricket Cranes at least managed to score more than 150 plus runs in the other games and there was a century in 3rd T20i.

Obuya and Lutaaya have taken their chances at the top of the order but it’s the bowling that has been very average against a high-quality batting lineup. The squad was also dealt a blow with brothers Simon Ssesazi and Henry Ssenyondo leaving camp due to the loss of their mother while Juma Miyagi pulled off his run-up in the first T20i and Riazat Ali Shah also failed to get a new passport in time.

There is still redemption for the Cricket Cranes as they take on Namibia in the first of two 50-over matches.