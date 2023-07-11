Overview: Besides her close ball control, Ainembabazi is a good dribbler, passer of the ball and shoots from all ranges. She is represented by Livingstone Sports Agency.

Tanzania women premier league outfit Simba Queens football club has captured Uganda Crested Cranes’ striker Joanita Ainembabazi.

Ainembabazi signed a year-long deal from former Uganda women league champions She Corporate Football Club.

Last season, she had a brief spell at another Tanzanian top-flight side, Ceasaa Queens, scoring seven goals in eight matches.

“She Corporate Women Football Club wishes Joanita (Ainembabazi) the very best at her new club and greatly hope that she will advance as a player in her career” Mathias Kakuru, She Corporate Chief Executive Officer stated.

Joanita Ainembabazi dribbles the ball at Ceasiaa Queens Women Football Club against Yanga Women Club

Earlier, She Corporate had secured Ainembabazi from Rines Women Football Club, having also played at Fort Portal based Tooro Queens in her maiden season of topflight football.

Ainembabazi has played for Uganda Crested Cranes at the WAFCON finals and also featured for She Corporate at the CECAFA zone CAF Women Champions League, falling to Simba Queens in the finals.

She is currently part of the Uganda Crested Cranes squad in preparation for the double legged AWCON qualifier against Rwanda She Amavubi Stars (both legs will be played in Kigali, Rwanda).

Joanita Ainembabazi IN Uganda Crested Cranes colours

Besides her close ball control, Ainembabazi is a good dribbler, passer of the ball and shoots from all ranges.

She is represented by Livingstone Sports Agency.

Joanita Ainembabazi in action

Detailed Profile:

Full Names: Joanita Ainembabazi

Joanita Ainembabazi Nick-name: Jovita

Jovita Date of Birth: 3 rd March 2003

3 March 2003 Place of Birth : Murukoro Village, Butare Parish – Muko Sub County, Rubanda District

: Murukoro Village, Butare Parish – Muko Sub County, Rubanda District Parents: Alfred Mbarinda & Provia Tumusiime

Alfred Mbarinda & Provia Tumusiime Education: Muko Butare Primary School (P1-P5), Mukibungo Primary School (P5-P7), Kyezimbire SS – Isingiro (S1-S2), St Noa Girls Zzana (S.2-S3), King of Kings College, Fort Portal (S4)

Muko Butare Primary School (P1-P5), Mukibungo Primary School (P5-P7), Kyezimbire SS – Isingiro (S1-S2), St Noa Girls Zzana (S.2-S3), King of Kings College, Fort Portal (S4) Role Models: Fauzia Najjemba & Anna Margaretha Marina Astrid “Vivianne” Miedema Ron (Arsenal Women Club & Netherlands)

Fauzia Najjemba & Anna Margaretha Marina Astrid “Vivianne” Miedema Ron (Arsenal Women Club & Netherlands) Current club: Simba Queens Women Football Club

Simba Queens Women Football Club Previous clubs: Tooro Queens Women Football Club, Rines Women Football Club, She Corporate Women Football Club, Ceasaa Queens Women Football Club (Tanzania – On loan)

Tooro Queens Women Football Club, Rines Women Football Club, She Corporate Women Football Club, Ceasaa Queens Women Football Club (Tanzania – On loan) Position of play: Forward

Forward Best Dish: Sweet Potatoes, Rice, Peas and Meat

Sweet Potatoes, Rice, Peas and Meat Toughest opponents : Kawempe Muslim (Fresh Dairy Finals)

: Kawempe Muslim (Fresh Dairy Finals) Best matches played: Tooro Queens Vs She Maroons & St Noa Vs Rines

Tooro Queens Vs She Maroons & St Noa Vs Rines Future Aspirations: To be best female footballer in Uganda and play in the world’s established women football leagues