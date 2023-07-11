Joseph Dhata has agreed personal terms with SC Villa and will sign a two-year contract with the record league champions. He is training with the Jogoos at the moment [Swift Sports]

URA are closing in on the acquisition of Bright Stars winger Ibrahim Kasinde with the player targeting a new challenge [Pulse Sports]

Despite denying reports of rumours that he will leave Vipers, Alex Isabirye is set to resign from his role as the Venoms Head coach. [Swift Sports]

Samson Kiirya has reliably completed a move to NEC from Wakiso Giants where his contract expired at the end of last month.

KCCA forward Brian Aheebwa could re-unite with his Brian Ssenyondo at Kitara. The two worked together at Mbarara City and sees his home town as a chance to re-ignite his fading career [Pulse Sports]

Former Soltilo Bright Stars goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya has attracted interest from Zambia’s Forest Rangers and NAPSA Stars as well as Tanzania’s Ihefu [Swift Sports]

Former Onduparaka and Wakiso Giants midfielder Gaddafi Wahab will remain at Arua Hill for at least next season.