Overview: The 2023 Rotary Cancer Run is expected to bring together 50,000 runners and will focus on three main aspects: increasing cancer awareness, promoting increased access to cancer treatment, and encouraging early cancer detection through nationwide medical camps.

Event : 12 th Rotary Cancer Run

: 12 Rotary Cancer Run Date : Sunday, 27 th August 2023

: Sunday, 27 August 2023 Official Start & Finish : Kololo Ceremonial Independence Grounds, participation in other 40 towns of Uganda

: Kololo Ceremonial Independence Grounds, participation in other 40 towns of Uganda Target : To raise Shs 2 billion for construction of cancer treatment facility to house two bunkers at St Francis Nsambya Hospital

: To raise Shs 2 billion for construction of cancer treatment facility to house two bunkers at St Francis Nsambya Hospital Theme: Run For Hope

The Sunday of 27th August 2023 has been red marked for the 12th edition of the Rotary Cancer Run across the country under the theme “Run For Hope”.

On this day, the people will be involved in a charity run to raise at least Ug. Shs 2 billion for the construction of a cancer treatment facility that will house two bunkers at St. Francis Nsambya Hospital.

It is upon this background that Unilever Uganda has fronted the cause with Ug Shs130m sponsorship package for this year’s Rotary Cancer Run.

Smiles during the Unilever Uganda’s Ug Shs 130,000,000 dummy cheque presentation in Kampala | Credit: John Batanudde

The announcement was made during a press conference at the Unilever offices in Kampala on the afternoon of Wednesday, 12th July 2023.

The official flag off will be at Kololo Independence grounds with this very run going on in over 40 towns and cities across the country.

In total, the run is expected to bring together 50,000 runners and will focus on three main aspects: increasing cancer awareness, promoting increased access to cancer treatment, and encouraging early cancer detection through nationwide medical camps.

Unilever announces Ug Shs 130M sponsorship for 2023 Rotary Cancer Run | Credit: John Batanudde

Through its participation in the Rotary Cancer Run, Unilever aims to empower Ugandans with knowledge about the importance of regular cancer checks.

They will also contribute to the establishment of a Radiotherapy cancer treatment facility, which will significantly enhance accessibility to vital treatment options for all Ugandans.

Unilever believes in creating a bright future for all Ugandans which add vitality to life. By supporting this event, we aim to increase awareness about cancer, educate the public about prevention and treatment, and facilitate access to much-needed resources for cancer patients and their families. Wangechi Gitahi, the Marketing Manager, Unilever Uganda.

Wangechi Gitahi, the Marketing Manager, Unilever Uganda addressing the media | Credit: John Batanudde

Funds raised through the Rotary Cancer Run will be utilised for the construction of two bunkers. We are already proud that the previous runs have contributed to the construction of a Cancer Ward at Nsambya that is already serving over 800 patients annually and a blood bank in Mengo Hospital that dispatches 1800 blood units per year. The Radio therapy center under construction will play an integral role in ensuring individuals across Uganda and the region have access to life-saving therapies for individuals across Uganda. Michael Niyitegeka, the Rotary Cancer Run Vice Chairperson.

Michael Niyitegeka, the Rotary Cancer Run Vice Chairperson | Credit: John Batanudde

The Rotary Cancer Run, organized by Rotary Cancer Program under District 9213 and 9214, has become a significant platform in the country’s fight against cancer.

Runners can access the running kit upon payment of Shs30,000 each by registering electronically through http://tickets.ugandarotarycancer.org.

Each of the first 30,000 kits purchased will come with complimentary Unilever products including Omo, Pepsodent and Royco.